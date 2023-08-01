What you should know before investing in derivatives

The range of derivative financial products is complex. Anyone who invests in it can make big profits, but also suffer severe losses. Therefore, doctors should only invest in derivatives if they are familiar with the product and its mechanisms. A crash course.

The world of finance understands derivatives as an almost incalculable number of financial transactions that relate to an underlying asset such as securities, commodities, currencies, interest rates, etc. The origins of derivatives lie in the distant past and are said to go back up to 4,000 years. The original idea of ​​derivatives was to protect producers and sellers of certain commodities against a feared future rise or fall in the price of the commodities produced or traded. Derivatives still serve this purpose, among many others.

Category 1: Forward transactions

The following fictitious example should help to better understand derivatives: An international supplier of large medical devices fears delivery bottlenecks in the near future due to political developments and a sharp increase in purchase prices for large devices that belong to its range. The supplier in our example can protect himself against feared bottlenecks and price increases on the stock exchange with futures or over the counter with forwards on the large devices in his range. In the underlying futures contract (contract) it is agreed that the supplier can buy a number of precisely specified large devices at a future point in time at a price. As soon as the relevant contract is concluded, the supplier will pay part of the agreed purchase price to the other party to the futures contract as security.

If the supplier is correct in his fears and the purchase prices for the large devices actually rise, the supplier does not suffer any losses due to the futures contract and can possibly make an additional profit if he sells the large devices he has purchased to his customers due to the price increase on the market can resell at a higher price. If the supplier in question is wrong and the purchase prices for the large equipment he offers do not rise, he suffers losses. This shows that derivatives not only hedge risks, but can also be used for speculative purposes.

Category 2: option transactions

In addition to futures or forwards, there are numerous other variants of derivatives, the best known being options and swaps. The options serve to hedge the change in a specific underlying asset. For example, if a doctor holds securities and, based on reports in the specialist press, fears that the securities in question will lose value, he or she can enter into a put option or sell option with regard to these securities as an underlying: This gives another person the right to purchase the securities in question at a price in excess of the feared (low) future price of the securities. This other person, the buyer of the put option, pays the doctor an option premium. If the price of the securities falls as expected, the buyer of the put option will not exercise the option. In such a case, the option expires and the doctor keeps the option premium and thus protects himself against the fall in the price of the securities.

Of course, the opposite situation can also arise: a doctor expects the price of certain securities to rise. In order to secure the highest possible profit from the purchase of the securities in question, he or she buys a call option (purchase option) on these securities and pays the seller an option premium. If the price rises as expected, the doctor exercises the option and acquires the securities at a lower value that was agreed when the option was purchased. If the price falls or remains the same or does not rise above the option premium paid, the doctor does not exercise the option but lets it lapse and then suffers a loss in the amount of the option plus transaction costs.

Kategorie 3: Swaps

There are also many variants of swaps. For example, if a fictitious medical care center (MVZ) takes out a bank loan of several million euros with a variable interest rate and fears rising loan interest due to inflation, it can hedge itself with an interest rate swap: It agrees with the other party to the interest rate swap to pay these fixed interest rates in a certain amount, while the other party undertakes to pay variable interest within a certain range to the MVZ. If the interest rate on the loan rises as expected, the doctor in question benefits; if interest rates fall, the other party to the interest rate swap has an advantage.

Securities swaps, also known as equity swaps in financial jargon, are much more complex. The parties to the equity swap exchange two cash flows: one cash flow can be linked to a reference interest rate, for example EURIBOR (Euro Inter Bank Offered Rate, German: reference interest rate for time deposits in the interbank business in the EU), the other to the price of a share, an index or another value. Since only cash flows are exchanged, the parties to a swap do not have to acquire the underlying assets (here: shares), which reduces transaction costs and also pursues other goals such as protection against price losses, balance sheet maintenance or speculation. Securities swaps are of less interest to private investors, but primarily to banks and other professional capital market participants.

With swaps on commodities, it is not cash flows or shares that are exchanged, but commodities, one speaks of commodities swaps. With such swaps, the buyer assumes that the price of a certain agreed commodity will rise and the seller will assume that it will fall, often oil, gold, silver, but also certain foods. The parties to the swap set a specific unit price for the agreed commodity. At the end of an agreed period, the seller will pay or credit the buyer of the commodity swap with the difference between the agreed and actual average price for the relevant commodity, provided that the price of the commodity has actually increased during the relevant period. If the price of the raw material falls, the buyer must compensate the seller for the resulting difference between the agreed and the actual raw material price.

With all derivatives, there are opportunities and risks that can result in profits, but can also result in the total loss of the investment and additional debt. Since no one can predict the future development of the capital, commodity and foreign exchange markets with certainty, even the most experienced investors have to live with the risk of a total loss of their investment. This is especially true for hobby investors, who should always be aware of the risk.

dr legal Alex Janzen is a lawyer and specialist lawyer for tax law as well as for banking and capital market law in Düsseldorf. He advises companies on tax law, capital market law and medical law, in particular on questions of tax optimisation, taxation of doctors and joint practices, representation in opposition and lawsuit proceedings, on questions of practice financing and on medical and dental fee law.

