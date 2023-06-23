What’s the worst that can go wrong? The SNB’s response

After the interest rate decision: What can now go terribly wrong on the real estate market

The Swiss National Bank has published its stability report – some of it is reassuring to read, some of it is scary.

Solidly built, also solidly financed? Housing estate in the Zurich Unterland.

Bild: Imago Images

Switzerland is experiencing a boom in the real estate market, and has been for over a decade. That’s why the same questions have been asked for years: how long can this go on, how long can it go well? And what if things don’t go well, what’s the worst that can happen?

