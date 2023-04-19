Home » What’s up with China – lucrative partner or dangerous opponent?
Business

What’s up with China – lucrative partner or dangerous opponent?

by admin
What’s up with China – lucrative partner or dangerous opponent?

Episode 259

China has simulated the military conquest of Taiwan and thus provoked the West. Germany is also struggling to find the right way to deal with its most important trading partner. The two business journalists Dietmar Deffner and Holger Zschäpitz argue about how to deal with the superpower and bet on which system will be more successful.

Further topics: fuss about Döpfner SMS – How Deffner and Zschäpitz experience the short messages from the Axel Springer CEO. Giga Factory in the Metaverse – which two stocks could benefit from two megatrends at the same time. Union tax plan – who would benefit from the plans. Missing index funds – which two topics are still not really investable despite the ETF glut. German car manufacturers in China – what the license plate reveals about competitiveness.

Imprint:

Data protection:

See also  Tesla, Musk launch mass cars and challenge Chat GPT

You may also like

Closure in Vörden: Family Butchers with bear sausage...

The former Consob Paolo Ciocca appointed new president...

Apple launches “Savings”, the savings account with an...

The winners “Company of the Year in the...

Russia, central bank: growth close to 1% in...

Der Staat as “Banker wider Willen”

The Salone del Mobile kicks off: over 2,000...

Train cancellations and delays possible: On Friday there...

2026 Olympics, increasing liabilities for the Foundation

Karl von Rohr turns his back on Deutsche...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy