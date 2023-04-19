What’s up with China – lucrative partner or dangerous opponent?

Episode 259

China has simulated the military conquest of Taiwan and thus provoked the West. Germany is also struggling to find the right way to deal with its most important trading partner. The two business journalists Dietmar Deffner and Holger Zschäpitz argue about how to deal with the superpower and bet on which system will be more successful.

Further topics: fuss about Döpfner SMS – How Deffner and Zschäpitz experience the short messages from the Axel Springer CEO. Giga Factory in the Metaverse – which two stocks could benefit from two megatrends at the same time. Union tax plan – who would benefit from the plans. Missing index funds – which two topics are still not really investable despite the ETF glut. German car manufacturers in China – what the license plate reveals about competitiveness.

