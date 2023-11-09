What’s wrong with the global financial system? Here’s a closer look at the chinks in the armo

Money makes the world go around, but the mechanisms and actors that underpin this movement don’t always work fairly or efficiently. Financial systems have existed since the dawn of time in one form or another, and they continue to evolve, shape and be shaped by the world we live in. The invention of digital assets like Bitcoin, altcoins and NFTs represents another step in this evolution and shows there are many areas and directions of expansion to explore and plenty of room for improvement left.

Since the development of international financial centers and the emergence of financial globalization in the 19th century, driven by advances in transportation and communication, increased migration and trade expansion, there have always been major flaws in the way world economies operate. The global financial system of today is vast and highly intricate, comprised of layers upon layers of interconnected financial networks that make it cumbersome, difficult to manage, ambiguous and therefore prone to speculation and fraud. This is such a dense and complex issue that one can write several PhD theses on it (and many have, over time).

But since average individuals don’t have the time, availability or know-how to explore and read lengthy academic papers and speciality treaties cover to cover, most will find it difficult to understand where the issues stem from. They may experience and acknowledge the negative effects, but it’s hard for them to pinpoint the causes. So, for those of you wondering what’s wrong with the current global financial system and why things never seem to work properly in the world’s economy, here’s a condensed TL; DR version of the answer.

Excessive centralization

In today’s globalized world, the financial system is by design highly centralized. This means that the financial power in the world is held by just a few influential players including central banks, governments, monetary financial institutions (MFIs), corporations and people who have strong connections to them. These entities dominate financial markets and control everything from implementing monetary policies and establishing interest rates to managing local currencies and regulating the money supply.

This excessive centralization has led to major financial inequalities and the uneven distribution of wealth among people, deepening social divides. While the top stakeholders in the system benefit from high capital and access to a variety of financial opportunities, expertise and insight into different markets, those who are lower on the financial food chain (the majority of the world’s population) struggle to make ends meet.

Statistics show that almost 46% of the world’s wealth, amounting to $129 trillion, is in the hands of the elites, while 70% of the population collectively holds only 2.7% of the world’s wealth. Therefore, it’s extremely difficult for low-income individuals to build wealth or get out of the poverty trap. In other words, as the rich keep getting richer, the poor are getting poorer.

Currency manipulation is another consequence of increased centralization. In the current system, central governments can weaken the value of their currencies, which can have a huge impact on the local economies and citizens’ living standards. At the same time, centralization comes with the threat of financial censorship from banks and other financial institutions which can, without any notice, close customers’ accounts or freeze them. And if any of these large players happens to fail, their downfall would have disastrous consequences, threatening the very stability of the financial system.

Barriers to accessing financial services

In a day and age where the digital revolution has increased financial inclusion in high-income economies and most people take access to basic financial services like bank accounts, credit cards, or ATMs for granted, it’s rather surprising to find out that there are still many individuals around the world that don’t benefit from these commonplace products and services.

According to recent statistics, approximately 1.7 billion adults worldwide are unbanked. These individuals don’t have an active account with any financial institution and are therefore forced to use alternative money management solutions that are often inconvenient and costly. Lack of money, lack of trust, high fees or the long distance to the nearest financial institution are some of the reasons cited by the unbaked for not being able to access and utilize financial services.

The level of education also seems to play into it. Reports show that 62% of unbanked individuals only have primary education or less, while the rest 38% have graduated high school or postsecondary. What’s more, financial literacy is low all over the world, especially in developing countries, with just one in three people having an adequate understanding of basic financial concepts. The lack of financial education is a significant obstacle to inclusivity, proper money management and wealth building.

High transaction costs imposed by intermediaries

Those who do have access to financial services have to deal with issues such as slow transaction times and high processing fees. You’d think that with all the tech advancements in the financial sector, people would be able to use digital financial solutions to store, send and receive money fast and inexpensively.

However, in reality, most customers have to pay high fees for each transaction they make to intermediaries like banks and payment processing companies if they want to benefit from their services. On top of that, it can take days for funds to arrive, depending on the institution processing the transaction, the distance and the method used.

Given all the above-mentioned drawbacks, trust and confidence in financial institutions and governments seems to be at an all-time low. Based on data provided by Edelman Trust Barometer, only 57% trust financial services, while trust in governments is even lower at an average of just 47%.

Wrapping up

As you can see, the global financial system is far from perfect. There are many issues and concerns plaguing the world’s economies, mostly stemming from globalization and centralization. However, tech advances and the development of innovative solutions like the blockchain provide hope that one day we might be able to solve many of these longstanding problems.

