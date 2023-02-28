Global food inflation set to cool further as wheat prices plunge amid fierce export competition



News from the Financial Associated Press, February 27 (edited by Xia Junxiong)Wheat prices extended their earlier losses on the back of strong Russian wheat exports, suggesting further declines in global food inflation.

As of press time, the Chicago wheat futures price was $7.17 per bushel, down 5.85% this month, and is set to record a five-month losing streak, setting the record for the longest decline in 20 years.

Both Russia and Ukraine are important grain exporters. After the Russian-Ukrainian conflict broke out in February last year, international food prices rose sharply. In March last year, the food price index of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations soared to 159.7 points, setting the highest record since the index was established.

However, data released in early February showed that the global food price index in January was 131.2 points, down 0.8% month-on-month, the tenth consecutive month of decline, and a drop of 17.9% from the historical high in March last year.

One of the main reasons for the drop in wheat prices is a bumper harvest in Russia, the world‘s largest wheat exporter.

According to USDA forecasts, Russia’s wheat production in 2022-23 will be 91 million tons, a record high.

Market share in the US and Europe has been squeezed as Russian wheat floods the market. In a tender that ended last Wednesday, Egypt’s General Administration of Commodity Supply (GASC) bought 240,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at significantly lower offers than French wheat.

It is worth mentioning that this is also the fourth consecutive time that Egypt has fully purchased Russian wheat in the tender. Egypt is the world‘s largest wheat importer.

Meanwhile, U.S. farmers are also on track to plant more wheat acreage than analysts expected, while almost all soft wheat crops in France are in good shape.

The Food and Agriculture Organization will release its food price index for February this Friday, which is widely expected to extend its decline.