Home Business Wheat prices plummet amid export competition, global food inflation set to cool further Provider Financial Associated Press
Business

Wheat prices plummet amid export competition, global food inflation set to cool further Provider Financial Associated Press

by admin
Wheat prices plummet amid export competition, global food inflation set to cool further Provider Financial Associated Press
Global food inflation set to cool further as wheat prices plunge amid fierce export competition

News from the Financial Associated Press, February 27 (edited by Xia Junxiong)Wheat prices extended their earlier losses on the back of strong Russian wheat exports, suggesting further declines in global food inflation.

As of press time, the Chicago wheat futures price was $7.17 per bushel, down 5.85% this month, and is set to record a five-month losing streak, setting the record for the longest decline in 20 years.

Both Russia and Ukraine are important grain exporters. After the Russian-Ukrainian conflict broke out in February last year, international food prices rose sharply. In March last year, the food price index of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations soared to 159.7 points, setting the highest record since the index was established.

However, data released in early February showed that the global food price index in January was 131.2 points, down 0.8% month-on-month, the tenth consecutive month of decline, and a drop of 17.9% from the historical high in March last year.

One of the main reasons for the drop in wheat prices is a bumper harvest in Russia, the world‘s largest wheat exporter.

According to USDA forecasts, Russia’s wheat production in 2022-23 will be 91 million tons, a record high.

Market share in the US and Europe has been squeezed as Russian wheat floods the market. In a tender that ended last Wednesday, Egypt’s General Administration of Commodity Supply (GASC) bought 240,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at significantly lower offers than French wheat.

See also  Cold in the holiday season?Morgan Stanley lowers iPhone shipment forecast again in 4Q

It is worth mentioning that this is also the fourth consecutive time that Egypt has fully purchased Russian wheat in the tender. Egypt is the world‘s largest wheat importer.

Meanwhile, U.S. farmers are also on track to plant more wheat acreage than analysts expected, while almost all soft wheat crops in France are in good shape.

The Food and Agriculture Organization will release its food price index for February this Friday, which is widely expected to extend its decline.

You may also like

Bank checks: the end of an era. Intesa...

War in Ukraine, Belloni: “The geopolitical and economic...

Ideal Auto Financial Report: In 2022, Ideal Auto...

Nexi: strategic partnership in Spain with Banco Sabadell,...

Government, the irony of the network does not...

Come on Italy, Marina Berlusconi leader. Sensational hypothesis....

France: inflation up in February to +6.2% yoy...

Letizia Moratti, the third woman. Leader of the...

Anarcho-insurrectionist threat. “It is the most concrete and...

Istat: exports grow again on a monthly basis...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy