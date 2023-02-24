When Costanzo interviewed Licio Gelli, his “brother” of the P2

An interview in the Corriere della Sera. One of the many produced by Maurizio Costanzo. Yet, rereading it today, there is something that makes an impression. The release date of this chat between the popular journalist, died today February 24 at 84 years old, and Licio Gelli is dated 5 October 1980. At the time the existence of the Propaganda 2 Masonic Lodge (later summarized in P2) was known, but the ramifications of power and the names of the members were not yet known. Including, precisely, Costanzo himself. Put this way, the interview with Gelli becomes a chat between “brothers” and no longer a way to nail him to his responsibilities. In the text, among other things, Gelli is asked “what would he do if he were President of the Republic”, effectively announcing the plans of the Tuscan subversive in advance.

It was only on March 17, 1981 that the investigating judges Giuliano Turone and Gherardo Colombo managed to deal a decisive blow to the Loggia, with the searches in Castiglion Fibocchi and the discovery of the famous archive with the names of the members, of which Costanzo himself was a part. The journalist’s interview with Gelli therefore precedes the discovery of the lists and also the discovery of the Democratic Rebirth Plan (which took place in July 1981) which placed the P2 as a parallel organization contrary to the established order, it sanctioned the expulsion of Gelli from “ordinary” Freemasonry. In the years to come, among other things, it was discovered the involvement, confirmed only in very recent times by the judiciary, of Gelli in the Bologna Station massacre.

A further detail concerns the fact that the interview with Gelli was published in the columns of the Corriere della Sera which was being “expropriated”, by unscrupulous financiers and members of the P2 lodge such as Roberto Calvi, to the Rizzoli family. An operation that undermined Angelo Rizzoli’s physique, unable to repay the halter conditions that Calvi himself had made him sign at the time of granting the three-year maxi-loan. The year was always the same: 1980. It is also said that Costanzo himself aspired to the director’s chair, a chair at the time occupied by Franco Di Bella (membership P2 1887). The fact is that this interview became the programmatic manifesto of a distortion of the established order by one of the most opaque figures in Italian republican history, died in Arezzo in 2015, aged 96.

Affaritaliani reports the famous interview in its entirety

by Maurizio Costanzo in the Corriere of 5 October 1980

In the gallery of unapproachable characters he is among the most unapproachable: his name is Licio Gelli, he is sixty years old, he is from Arezzo and I don’t know what he wrote on his identity card under profession: industrialist? Diplomatic? Politic? In reality, his name often appears as the undisputed head of a secret and powerful Masonic lodge, the “P2”, and bounces back and forth in issues that are not easy to identify. During this interview he expressed, I think for the first time, opinions, opinions, recounted episodes. But I’m not deluding myself: it’s just one of his faces, the others are hidden somewhere in the world.

Four years ago I had invited her to an episode of «Bontà loro». She declined the invitation. Out of shyness? To maintain mystery around her person?

Because I didn’t see such requirements in my person to be interviewed on TV.

Why has he accepted this interview now?

To reward her for the constancy she’s had in pursuing me for four years. So, after this interview, I hope for another four years of peace.

What is true in all that has been said and is being said about her and about her Institution, i.e. Freemasonry?

I will tell you that in one respect this is humorous, because only thanks to this type of tabloid press have I been able to learn about facts and episodes of my life that I was completely unaware of. On the other hand, it seems to me that in this country, currently, anyone is allowed to say what he thinks, even if what he says is the result of pure and heated imagination.

