When I hear Mattarella’s voice I turn off the audio

Today, within 10′ I read the warm confidential letter, as a fellow-regional, from Maurice DeCaro to Sergio (Mattarella). Type letter The incense lightwritten by a great and sincere admirer.

Then I read a letter sent to me by an illustrious physicist colleague who asked me at what stage the competition for the assignment of the Golden Donkey Award 2022 (on scientific backgrounds written or said in public and recorded, in 2022).

In proposing himself as commissioner, he communicated to me, just to clarify his intentions: “As soon as he appears on the video MattarellaI mute the sound.” Of Expensive he amply and passionately motivated his illuminar d’incenso Sergio. Perhaps it would be appropriate to give a voice to those who are of the opposite opinion.

Affaritaliani has published a large number of critical articles on the behavior of the Sgarrante of the Constitution, now head of the no-pax. I would propose recalling, among many others, the two old articles “Mattarella and the end-of-year speech, President I will not regret it” (click here) and “Mattarella II rejects Mattarella I” (click here).

In the first there is a survey on the liking of Mattarella who had and would still have the chance to become a true statesman, despite the mistakes made so far. A statesman capable of seeing far.

