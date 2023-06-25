Home » When it comes to eating, the Swiss focus on price rather than the environment
Business

When it comes to eating, the Swiss focus on price rather than the environment

by admin
When it comes to eating, the Swiss focus on price rather than the environment

Switzerland, a country of organic philistines: When it comes to food, the price counts much more than the environment

A new study by the Gottlieb Duttweiler Institute shows that knowledge about sustainable nutrition is limited in Switzerland. The retail trade has the greatest leverage for change.

Taste, nutritional content and price are the three most important criteria when shopping for groceries.

Bild: Keystone

What has the bigger ecological footprint: a kilogram of seasonal tomatoes, organic tomatoes from Spain, beef from the region or two fair trade mangoes? The correct answer: the beef. In a representative survey by the Gottlieb Duttweiler Institute, which belongs to the Migros Group, almost three quarters of the thousand people surveyed in Germany were wrong in their assessment.

See also  Scandinavian Airlines: Flight attendants should clean toilets

You may also like

Italo, Aponte wants to buy 50%. 5 billion...

Mysterious boom triggers new wave of immigration

Baiardo, prosecutor: “He helped Berlusconi and Dell’Utri with...

Demystifying Home Credit Consumer Finance Company Douyin Denies...

Santanchè, Meloni: “Refer to the Chamber”. That manager...

“Freiburger Nachrichten” is now working with CH Media

Ukraine: “It is the beginning of Putin’s end”....

Joining hands with Red Roof Public Welfare Oaks...

St.Gallen restaurants cashed in on Star Wars

Plastic packaging, anything but a green breakthrough: the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy