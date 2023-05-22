“It’s about the cardinal question of democracy!”: When the Migros base rehearsed the revolution
At the end of the 1970s, alternative ecological circles tried to restructure Migros. A recently resurfaced historical judgment from that time shows that the rights of co-determination are presumably still being scratched in some Migros regions.
“M-Brot throughout the country from a single central bakery!”, “crazed expansion policy!”, “top management arrested in the past!”: This is how the NZZ summarized some of the grievances that the M-Frühling association had identified at Migros in 1980 . The movement wanted nothing less than the social and ecological restructuring of one of the largest cooperatives in Switzerland – and thus startled the Migros leadership and the bourgeois business elite.