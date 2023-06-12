When the US mafia smuggled cash in suitcases into Switzerland

Meyer Lansky in a Miami law office, January 1982. Keystone / Kathy Willens



In the 1930s, the American mafia smuggled millions of dollars through Switzerland, cleverly avoiding any prosecution. SWI takes a look back at this forgotten criminal case.

In the 1910s, two men crossed paths on the Lower East Side of New York: Maier Suchowljansky, better known as Meyer Lansky, and Charles Luciano, a mafioso who would one day become the undisputed boss of Cosa Nostra. Lansky is a math genius while Luciano is ambitious. The two men become friends.

The turbulent times of Prohibition and the burgeoning organized crime offer them unprecedented opportunities. But as the American state begins to crack down on the Mafia, Lansky and Luciano face a problem: they must “launder” their dirty money to keep it out of the hands of the authorities.

They found casinos, including in Las Vegas, where they build the first ever – the Flamingo. There they cleverly mix money from criminal sources with proceeds from gambling. But they wonder how they can circumvent the tax authorities and smuggle the stuffed suitcases of money out of the casino.

“It’s the dilemma that every big criminal organization faces, especially the mafia, which was making extremely high profits at the time,” says Sébastien Guex, professor emeritus of history at the University of Lausanne and an expert on Swiss banking secrecy. “How do they manage to remove the money from illegal circuits and make it appear that it comes from legal sources?”

Lansky turns his gaze to Switzerland, a country known for its discretion and out of reach of US tax authorities. Lo and behold: the Swiss banks are playing along.

They make his work easier by organizing the money transfer from the USA via special transporters, so-called “pilgrims”. These porters bring the money personally across the border to Switzerland. “They took a lot of risks from their customers and gave them anonymity,” explains Guex.

The Geneva connection

Lansky and Luciano’s money ends up in the vaults of a Geneva bank called Crédit International. This bank is owned by Tibor Rosenbaum, a Hungarian who narrowly escaped Nazi persecution and fled to neutral Switzerland during World War II.

Little is known about the exact circumstances of their meeting. What is known, however, is that in the following ten years immense amounts of green notes were accumulated in the bank’s vaults – and that completely unnoticed.

Bunkering and laundering the money in Switzerland solves many of Lansky and Luciano’s problems. But soon they are faced with a new one: How can they create the assets back in their homeland?

Rosenbaum and Lansky devise a scheme: the money deposited in Geneva is turned into “bank loans” that are given to US companies owned by the mafia. In particular, construction companies receive these loans to build luxury properties in Florida or casinos in Las Vegas. In addition, these companies benefit from tax advantages because they can deduct the interest on the loans. A seemingly perfect system.

The leak and its consequences

But a leak causes it to collapse. On September 1, 1967, Life magazine denounced the Rosenbaum-Lansky system. The US weekly reveals the criminal empire on eleven pages, including illustrated insights into the casinos where billions of dollars are turned over. It describes the ingenious maneuvers of the porters and the backroom transactions in Rosenbaum’s Geneva bank.

The leak stems from a mishap by a bank employee named Sylvain Ferdmann. When Ferdmann returns his rental car one day after completing the “pilgrimage”, a note falls out of his pocket. It says MARAL 2812. It’s the name of one of the infamous Bank of International Credit numbered accounts. A car rental employee finds the paper and hands it over to the FBI.

“I am sure that the Life articles are not written by the editors themselves, but rather were created in cooperation with the US authorities,” says banking expert Guex.

Washington intervenes in Bern

While the USA is trying with all its might to uncover the mafia’s accounts, Switzerland has no qualms about laundering this money. Cooperation with the US authorities is unthinkable for them. Tax evasion was not considered a crime in Switzerland at the time, the alpine nation was only willing to help other countries with “criminal” matters.

Despite this fact, the matter causes great excitement. In the federal archives, SWI was able to see a letter from the Swiss ambassador in Washington, which was sent to the Swiss foreign department in Bern a few days after the publication of the Life article.

“It seems to be confirmed that the Jewish and Italian mafia in New York managed to take control of a bank in Geneva,” the letter said. And further: “This case is a powerful illustration of certain international aspects of our banking system and the problems it poses for our authorities. Neglecting this case could adversely affect our good relations with the United States.”

The revelations are so extensive that the Swiss authorities are forced to launch an investigation.

The affair also worries Tibor Rosenbaum, which is why he hires a Geneva lawyer. The bank is suing the Swiss magazine L’Illustré for defamation in order to prevent the planned publication of a French version of the Life article. Finally, Rosenbaum made the publisher Ringier an offer: CHF 50,000 in return for not publishing. The text ends up in the trash.

The Swiss investigation

At the same time, the Swiss police began their investigations. Inspector Pierre Laperrouza of the Geneva police is put in charge of the case. Six months later, in March 1968, he published a 30-page report to which SWI had access.

The report makes it clear that the peaks of the Cosa Nostra settled on the shores of Lake Geneva for years. Lansky and dozens of his relatives came to the region to do business. There they met businessmen, bosses, wives and lovers.

The report will be distributed to all police stations in Switzerland. But nothing happens. In the end, the hierarchy around Inspector Laperrouza blocked the investigation and the report disappeared into the drawer again.

“Switzerland wanted to sink the case. That was their attitude during all these years,” says Sébastien Guex.

got away with it

Tibor Rosenbaum and his bank, as well as Sylvain Ferdmann, who transported the suitcases, are not bothered any further. Meyer Lansky evades US tax authorities by fleeing to Israel. When he finally falls ill, he returns to the USA.

During his trial, the US Internal Revenue Service alleges that Lansky hid $300 million in assets in “tax havens” like Switzerland. But according to his own tax returns, he didn’t have a penny. In 1974 he was acquitted. He retired to Florida to enjoy his retirement and died of lung cancer in 1982.

SWI tried to get in touch with his grandson, who is posing as “Meyer Lansky II” on social media. But the descendant declined an interview request.

Translated from the French: Christoph Kummer.

