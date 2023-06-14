When will deposit interest rates drop frequently and stock mortgage interest rates drop? -Xinhuanet

The deposit interest rates of the six major state-owned banks have all entered the “2” era

When will deposit interest rates drop frequently and stock mortgage interest rates drop?

“Now the bank’s current interest rate and fixed deposit interest rate have been lowered, and the central bank’s policy interest rate has also been lowered today. It is estimated that this month’s LPR will also be lowered. These interest rates have all been lowered. When will it be the turn of the stock mortgage interest rate?” June 13 , Mr. Zhang, a reader, raised questions while looking at the latest financial information.

In 2021, Mr. Zhang borrowed 1.2 million yuan to buy a house in Jiangsu, with an interest rate as high as 6.4%. The monthly payment of more than 7,000 yuan put him under great pressure. In the past two years, with the decline of LPR and the relaxation of mortgage policies in various places, the mortgage interest rates of new home buyers have been getting lower and lower, but the increase in stock mortgages has not been changed. The gap between the two is getting bigger and bigger, which makes Mr. The more depressed. A reporter from Beijing Youth Daily noticed that after the bank deposit interest rate was lowered collectively again recently, many old mortgage customers and industry insiders called again, hoping to reduce the stock mortgage interest rate as soon as possible.

Large state-owned banks and joint-stock banks recently cut deposit rates again

On June 8, ICBC, China Construction Bank, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, Bank of Communications, and Postal Savings Bank of China successively updated the listed interest rates of RMB deposits. Both the current deposit interest rate and the two-year and above time deposit interest rate have been lowered. 5-15 basis points. After the adjustment, the deposit interest rates of the six major state-owned banks are all lower than 3%, entering the “2” era.

On June 12, 11 national joint-stock banks collectively announced to lower the listing interest rate of RMB deposits, and the lowered items and range were consistent with those of major state-owned banks.

This is the second time since September 15 last year that major state-owned banks have collectively lowered interest rates. One of the backgrounds of the deposit rate cut this time is the rapid decline in the bank’s net interest margin. According to data disclosed by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, by the end of 2022, the overall net interest margin of commercial banks will be 1.91%, a year-on-year decrease of 17 basis points. In the first quarter of this year, the net interest margin of commercial banks further fell to 1.74%, a single-quarter drop of 17 basis points, the largest drop since the second quarter of 2017.

As we all know, the net interest margin between the loan interest received by the bank and the deposit interest paid is one of its main sources of profit. In short, when the deposit rate remains unchanged, the bank lowers the loan rate, which will significantly reduce the net interest margin and affect the bank’s profitability. The reduction of deposit interest rates will reduce the cost of liabilities of banks and increase the spontaneous motivation of banks to lower loan interest rates.

Dong Ximiao, chief researcher of China Merchants Union, believes that after the deposit rate is lowered, it will help banks maintain a stable interest rate margin. After the cost of bank liabilities is reduced, it will be passed on to the asset side, which will help promote a stable and moderate decline in loan interest rates, thereby improving banks. Steady development capability and ability to serve the real economy.

Existing loan interest rates for residents are high and housing loan customers are burdened heavily

In August 2019, according to the deployment of the State Council, the People’s Bank of China reformed and improved the loan market quotation rate (LPR) formation mechanism, and LPR became the main reference for loan pricing of financial institutions. From October 8th of that year, the interest rate of newly issued commercial personal housing loans was formed based on the LPR with the corresponding period of the latest month as the pricing benchmark plus points.

In August 2020, the conversion of existing loan pricing benchmarks was also completed as scheduled. According to the data disclosed by the central bank, 94% of the stock mortgages are converted to reference LPR pricing. According to the contract, the actual annual mortgage interest rate of stock mortgage customers is only related to the latest LPR before the interest rate repricing date, but the added part cannot be changed.

Many existing mortgage customers bought houses at a high interest rate when they bought a house a few years ago, and they are still “on guard at a high position.” A reporter from Beiqing Daily conducted a small survey of readers. Of the 42 readers from 15 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions across the country, 40 of them all chose floating interest rates, and 30 of them added more than 100 basis points, with a minimum of 108 basis points and a maximum of 180 basis points.

Last year, LPR has dropped by 35 basis points. Even so, the latest interest rate applicable to 30 readers who added more than 100 basis points this year is still at a high level of 5.38%-6.10% (currently the latest LPR over 5 years is 4.3%).

At the same time, the interest rates of first-time home loan customers for new home purchases have been falling again and again. Since 2022, the downward pressure on real estate markets in many places has increased. As a powerful starting point to boost demand and promote market recovery, the mortgage interest rate policy has been adjusted and optimized many times, and the lower limit of the new mortgage interest rate has been lowered all the way. In January of this year, the long-term mechanism for the dynamic adjustment of the interest rate policy of the newly issued first set of personal housing loans was formally established. According to the latest notice, cities where the sales price of newly built commercial housing have declined for three consecutive months month-on-month and year-on-year may maintain, lower or cancel the lower limit of the local first-home loan interest rate policy in stages.

According to the monitoring of the Shell Research Institute, in May 2023, the average interest rate of the first mainstream mortgage in Shell Hundred City is 4.0%, a slight decrease of 1BP from the previous month; the average interest rate of the second mainstream mortgage is 4.91%, which is the same as the previous month.

According to the latest monitoring by the China Finger Research Institute, since 2023, more than 40 cities across the country have adjusted the lower limit of the first-home loan interest rate to below 4%. Zhaoqing, Zhanjiang, Yunfu, Huizhou and other cities have canceled the lower limit of the first-home loan interest rate. The lowest interest rate for first-home loans in cities such as Beijing, Zhongshan, etc. has dropped to 3.7%.

Taking Mr. Zhang as an example, the first-home loan interest rate dropped to the lowest 4.1% after more than a year in the city where he bought the house, and it is still at this level now. If Mr. Zhang buys a house one year later, the mortgage interest rate can be reduced by 2.3 percentage points, and the monthly supply of a loan of 1.2 million yuan can be reduced by more than 1,700 yuan. As soon as he thought of this fact, he regretted endlessly and felt that he had been “taken advantage of”.

Will the stock mortgage interest rate drop?Opinions vary among industry insiders

In the face of high mortgage interest rates, existing mortgage customers are also trying to reduce their interest burden.

Many people choose to pay off their loans early. Since the second half of last year, the difficulty of repaying loans in advance has frequently appeared in hot searches and attracted widespread attention. Existing customers of many banks have to scramble for an appointment quota like grabbing train tickets for the Spring Festival travel season. Even if the appointment is successful, they have to wait for several months before repaying the loan.

There are also some people who take risks and illegally use business loans with higher interest rates to repay the replacement mortgages. Some people even encounter bad intermediaries and fall into the trap of fraud.

A reporter from the Beiqing Daily also found that since last year, a large number of existing housing loan customers across the country have appealed to relevant parties on the Internet platform to reduce the bonus points for existing housing loans. Most of these home buyers bought houses during the period of high interest rates from 2019 to 2021, with more than 100 basis points of additional points, and most of the annual loan interest rates were above 6%.

The voices of these stock mortgage customers have also been supported by many professionals. For example, Dong Ximiao once suggested that relevant departments should speed up the introduction of relevant measures to guide banks to moderately reduce the interest rate of existing mortgages, gradually narrow the interest rate gap between existing mortgages and new mortgages, further reduce the burden on housing consumers, and effectively solve the problem of residents getting together to repay in advance. Issues such as repayment and illegal “on-lending”. This will guide residents to convert savings into consumption and investment, and will provide strong support for the recovery and expansion of consumption and the acceleration of economic and social recovery.

However, neither the regulatory authorities nor the banks have made a formal response to these calls to adjust the interest rates of existing mortgages. Recently, the banks once again lowered the deposit rate, giving everyone hope.

On June 9, Ren Zeping, a well-known economist, suggested on Weibo that when the deposit rate of ordinary depositors is lowered, the loan rate should be lowered at the same time, and the stock mortgage rate that was too high a few years ago can also be lowered.

A reporter from Beiqing Daily noticed that some people in the industry also believe that the adjustment of stock mortgage interest rates should be treated with caution.

Zhou Junzhi, chief macro analyst of Minsheng Securities, once pointed out in a research report that adjusting the interest rate of existing mortgages is a “palliative cure” rather than a “permanent cure.” First, lowering the stock mortgage interest rate can only solve the short-term problem. The logic of adjusting the interest rate of stock mortgages is to curb the arbitrage behavior of residents by reducing the arbitrage space between mortgages and operating loans. However, if the operating loan interest rate continues to decline in the future, then the housing loan will have to continue to be lowered, which shows that adjusting the stock mortgage interest rate cannot solve the fundamental problem. At the same time, mortgage interest rates passively follow corporate loan adjustments, which will also weaken the regulatory role of real estate policies.

Second, lowering the interest rate on existing mortgages will not solve the problem of household sector shrinking (referring to the behavior of the central bank to reduce the size of its balance sheet). Lowering the interest rate of existing mortgages can curb the illegal operation of “borrowing new ones to repay old ones”. However, when economic growth has not yet stabilized and asset returns are generally sluggish, residents still have the urge to repay loans in advance.

In Zhou Junzhi’s view, to curb early loan repayment from the source, the policy needs most is to stabilize real estate prices and leverage economic growth. When real estate prices stabilize, illegal on-lending activities will also decrease. Economic growth will also drive the rate of return on various assets to rise, and the opportunity cost for residents to repay their loans in advance will increase. This can truly curb the phenomenon of residents repaying their loans in advance. (Reporter Cheng Jie)