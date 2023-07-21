When will the insurance industry wake up? How to position yourself with a Cash Collect

Inflation continues to be the primary concern for insurers. However, the central bank’s interest rate hikes should improve investment results in the medium term. During today’s challenging times and for the upcoming period of economic recovery, the insurance sector could therefore show its value as it provides financial resilience on all levels.

Inflation and rates, how they affect the sector

The insurance industry will return to one premium growth of 2.1% on average per year in real terms in 2023 and 2024, supported by a combination of declining inflation, market tightening in property and casualty, as well as stronger demand for life insurance.

This is what emerges from a report by the Swiss Re Institute, according to which the global economy will cool significantly under the weight of inflation and interest rate shocks. The repricing of risk in the real economy and financial markets is actually healthy and a positive term. Higher risk-free rates should mean higher returns for investments in the real economy.

The recovery of the insurance market will therefore come together with that of the economies and price improvements. The Swiss Re Institute expects real non-life premium growth to return to 1.8% in 2023 and 2.8% in 2024.

What will be the growth drivers

In Europe, the expected rebound reflects improving economic conditions as the region recovers from the impending recession. In addition, potential insurance rate hikes and inflation easing are expected in the US, as well as a more favorable real growth in Asia they will support stronger premium growth in those regions.

China, which accounts for 60% of emerging market P&C premiums, can expect real P&C premium growth of 4% in 2023 and 5.8% in 2024. Commercial lines are expected to benefit more from price tightening and expand more than personal lines (excluding health) in the coming years.

Life premium growth drivers are diverging in advanced and emerging markets. Inflation in advanced markets, particularly in Europe, is squeezing household balance sheets and thereby reducing consumer demand for personal savings products. In emerging markets, growing middle-class and government targets for life insurance penetration are supporting the growth of savings businesses. Demand is also supported by younger and more digitally savvy emerging market consumers who are more aware of the benefits of taking out long-term life insurance.

9.6% annual return with 50% barrier

An alternative way of investing in the insurance sector is to use investment certificates, such as i Low Barrier Cash Collect targati BNP Paribas, recently issued on the SeDeX of Borsa Italiana. These Certificates are structured on Worst Of baskets of shares and offer potential monthly premiums with a memory effect equal to a yield between 0.60% (7.20% pa) and 1.65% (19.80% pa). Furthermore, with maturity after three years, they guarantee protection of the notional amount in the event of declines of up to 30% of the initial value of the underlying shares.

Among the 19 Low Barrier Cash Collect of the new range we also find the Certificate (ISIN NLBNPIT1RSB5) on the basket formed by four giants of the insurance world such as Axa, Prudential Financial, Swiss Re and Assicurazioni Generali. The product offers a monthly premium with a memory effect of 0.80 euros (equal to 9.6% per annum). To collect the coupon, it is sufficient for all the shares in the basket to be equal to or higher than the Premium Barrier level, set at 50% of the initial value of the underlyings.

Furthermore, starting from the month of September, the memory effect comes into play which allows the investor to receive, on a monthly valuation date, a cumulative premium including all previously unpaid coupons, if the conditions for receiving the premium are met on that valuation date.

Possibility of early repayment and maturity scenarios

Starting from January next year then, if on the monthly valuation dates all the shares in the basket trade at a value equal to or higher than their respective initial value, certificates expire prematurely. In this case the investor receives the notional amount (100 euros), the monthly premium (0.80 euros) and also any previously unpaid coupons.

At maturity (10 July 2026), if the early repayment has not occurred, there are two possible scenarios:

if the quotation of all the shares is equal to or higher than the barrier level at maturity (50% of the initial value of the underlyings), the Certificate repays the nominal value plus the premium with memory effect; if the quotation of at least one of the underlyings is below the barrier level at maturity (50% of the initial value of the underlyings), the Certificate pays an amount commensurate with the performance of the worst stock (with consequent partial or total loss of the invested capital).

Securities vastly undervalued by analysts

The consensus gathered by Bloomberg on the four stocks in the basket, which we report in the table above, is essentially positive. Almost all of the analysts who follow Axa recommend buying (buy) on this stock with none suggesting selling (sell). On the other three underlyings, on the other hand, there is a prevalence of analysts who recommend keeping the shares in the portfolio (hold) with respect to buy and sell judgments. Furthermore, the 12-month average target price indicates that currently these stocks appear underpriced and from which analysts expect potential upside (apart from Prudential Financial) between 31% and 43% within the next 12 months.

This makes the underlyings of the basket suitable for strategies with a Low Barrier Cash Collect Certificate, i.e. for those who have a lateral or moderately bullish view of a certain sector (in this case the insurance sector) to obtain an attractive return at the time of early maturity or at the end of the product’s life (after three years).

