Where are the companies most penalized by the credit crunch

Bad news for Italian companies. In the last year (May 2023 on the same month of 2022) bank loans to Italian companies (non-financial companies) decreased by 5 percent (equal to -33.3 billion euros) and among the 20 countries of the Eurozone only Cyprus recorded a worse result than ours.

Among the big names, on the other hand, +7.4 stands out percent recorded by Germany and +4.5 percent by France; only Spain suffered a contraction (-2.8 percent) which, in any case, was much more contained than ours. Why in the last year in Italy have the credit taps continued to close, while in most of the rest of Europe this has not happened? This question was answered by the Research Office of the CGIA which elaborated the data made available by the European Central Bank, analyzing the context.

Experts point out that in Italy the manufacturing sector generates a large part of the overall demand for credit for businesses. The slowdown of the world economy to which must be added the sharp increase in the cost of money imposed in the last year by the ECB would have considerably weakened the demand for liquidity. It should also be underlined that during the pandemic period many companies had increased savings.

Now, that the remuneration of deposits is among the lowest in Europe and deposit rates well exceed 4 percent, many companies find it more convenient to finance themselves by withdrawing the resources allocated to their current accounts. The latter is certainly a positive aspect and confirmed by the data. Indeed, in the last year the bank deposits of Italian companies they decreased by 4.3 percent (equal to -21.5 billion euro).

Since 2011 – explain the craftsmen from Mestre – the trend of bank loans to companies has been steadily decreasing; a slight turnaround occurred between the first months of 2020 and September 2022, thanks to public guarantees measures implemented by the Conte 1 and Conte 2 government which have allowed entrepreneurs to access credit more easily. In the last year, unfortunately, the trend has changed sign.

The increase in interest rates contributed significantly to reducing the flow of loans to economic activities and the consequences were paid most by small businesses. Those with less than 20 employees, in fact, have undergone a reduction of performing loans by 7.7 per cent (- 9.5 billion); those with at least 20, however, the cut was halved: -3.8 percent (-22.5 billion euro).

Among the Italian provinces, the most interested in percentage terms since credit crunch that hit the country was Trieste. Between May 2023 and the same month of 2022, the Julian capital recorded a 15 percent reduction in performing loans (i.e. net of non-performing loans) to businesses (-673.8 million euros). Aosta follows with -14.6 percent (290.7 million), Biella with -12.7 percent (-232 million), Savona with -12.2 percent (251.2 million) and Cagliari with -11.6 percent (-384.3 million euros). In absolute terms, the most penalized reality was Rome with a contraction of 5.1 billion euros. (Ticker)

