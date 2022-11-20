(Original title: Where are the opportunities for another batch of brokers to release their annual strategies? Brokers knock on the door of 400 listed companies and the three major industries are popular)

Recently, as the market has picked up, brokerages are also actively researching and mining bull stocks to prepare for the next stage of layout.

According to data from Oriental Wealth Choice, since November, securities firms have surveyed a total of 398 stocks, of which 24 stocks have been researched by no less than 15 securities firms, mainly in the electronics, food and beverage, and non-ferrous sectors.

At the same time, the annual strategies of a number of brokerages released this week show that looking forward to 2023, the main line of technological innovation is widely optimistic by brokerages, and opportunities in high-end manufacturing, new energy, medicine and medical sectors are highly concerned by brokerages.

Electronics, food and beverage, and non-ferrous industries have recently been highly researched

According to the data of Oriental Fortune Choice, since November, the individual stocks that brokers have gathered to investigate are concentrated in the electronics, food and beverage, nonferrous metals and other industries. A total of 24 stocks have been investigated by no less than 15 brokers since this month.

Specifically, Huacan Optoelectronics and BOE A in the electronics sector were surveyed by 46 brokerages this month, Focuslight Technology and Sunlord Electronics were surveyed by more than 20 brokerages; in the food and beverage sector, Zhongtianwei Food, Longda Food, New Dairy It was also surveyed by more than 19 securities companies; the non-ferrous sector Zhonghailiang, Hengdian Dongci, and China Mining Resources were investigated by more than 15 securities companies.

In addition, individual stocks such as China Southern Network Technology, Tuowei Information, Martian, Guolian, and Bank of Hangzhou have also been investigated by more than 20 securities firms recently.

In early November, the panel giant BOE A planned to spend 2.1 billion yuan to control the LED chip company Huacan Optoelectronics, which attracted market attention. On November 6, the conference call jointly held by Huacan Optoelectronics and BOE attracted 243 institutions to investigate, including GF Securities, Guosheng Securities, Guotai Junan and other 46 brokerages. Judging from the survey content, why HC Semitek introduced BOE as the controlling shareholder and BOE’s development strategy has attracted the attention of institutional investors. The two companies stated that they will complement each other’s advantages, accelerate the layout of the entire MLED industry chain, build a new MLED business ecosystem, and promote the rapid improvement of both parties’ businesses.

Nanwang Technology attracted 38 securities companies including Huaxi Securities and Galaxy Securities to investigate in November. The stock price of Nanwang Technology performed well during the year, with an increase of about 149% during the year. Nanwang Technology mentioned in the survey minutes that the company’s energy storage system technology service business segment and smart device segment grew rapidly in the first three quarters, and the revenue of smart power distribution equipment, robotic drones, and smart monitoring equipment segments increased significantly year-on-year. The business of testing, testing and commissioning services developed steadily.

Tianwei Foods in the field of condiments was also investigated by 27 securities companies including CICC and Huatai Securities in November. The main concerns of the institutions are the level of gross profit margin next year, the recent price increase plan, the cost plan for next year, product and brand planning, etc. It is worth mentioning that in the first three quarters of this year, Tianwei Foods’ net profit attributable to its parent increased by as much as 205% year-on-year.

4 surveyed stocks rose more than 40% monthly

Recently, as the A-share market has recovered and transactions have become active again, many stocks recently investigated by brokerages have also gained gratifying results after being investigated by brokerages. Since the beginning of this month, among the stocks surveyed by brokerage firms (excluding sub-new stocks), 4 stocks including ST Daji, Sanfu Xinke, Yisheng, and Longyuan Technology have risen by more than 40% this month.

The stock price of Yisheng shares, a breeding enterprise, has risen sharply by 61% since this month, and the attention of institutions is also quite high. Yisheng shares were investigated by more than 140 institutions on November 10, including 18 securities firms such as Huachuang Securities, Zheshang Securities, and Zhongtai Securities. Yisheng shares mentioned in the survey that the gap of parent breeder chickens has begun to be reflected. The quotation in November has risen sharply compared with October. The sharp increase in price is caused by the shortage of supply. It is expected that the price of parent breeder chickens is expected to break through next year new highs.

The share price of Sanfu Xinke in the fine chemical sector has also risen by 63% since November. Sanfu Xinke is mainly engaged in two major categories of business: electronic chemicals and general electroplating chemicals. The company received research from Huaxin Securities, Huatai Self-operated, Zheshang Self-operated and other institutions on November 4. The issues that the institutions concerned mainly focused on In terms of the company’s technological advantages, etc.

The field of scientific and technological innovation has attracted attention

Brokerage China reporters also noticed that as the end of the year approached, another batch of brokerage firms’ annual strategies were released this week. Opportunities in sectors such as high-end manufacturing, new energy, and medicine and medical care received great attention from brokerage firms.

Zhang Xia, Chief Strategy Officer of China Merchants Securities, and others believe that,In 2023, A-shares will enter a mid-term reverse structural shock upward cycle, and the small and medium-sized growth style will be relatively dominant. After entering a new five-year cycle, major changes will take place in A-share investment ideas and stock selection models, and more attention needs to be paid to self-reliance and self-improvement in technology, to be able to develop safely, to move towards high-end manufacturing, and to focus on specialized and special growth of hard technology target. It is recommended to focus on the five golden flowers of the new era represented by high-end manufacturing, medical medicine, new energy, independent controllability, and military equipment (high-tech new self-army), and take into account the leading real estate and real estate chain consumption brought by real estate. staged opportunities.

Wu Kaida, chief strategy officer of Tebon Securities, and others believe that,Looking forward to the A-share market in 2023, the only certainty is that the test will not be less than this year. The main line of investment next year is divided into three aspects. One is to ensure strategic security, focusing on national defense and military industry, Xinchuang, traditional Chinese medicine, medical care, energy security and other sectors; The third is to strengthen strategic depth and pay attention to the development of the western region.

Zhang Qiyao, Chief Strategy Officer of Industrial Securities, and others believe that,After experiencing repeated impacts from internal and external risks in 2022, the market is already in the bottom range of high cost performance. Market funding is expected to improve marginally next year. On the whole, although the large losses in public offerings this year have led to a significant slowdown in issuance, the redemption pressure is not heavy. And from a historical point of view, public funds have never suffered consecutive losses. If the fund yield improves next year, fund issuance is also expected to pick up. At the same time, the positions of absolute income institutions such as insurance and private equity have also been at a historically low level and are expected to gradually recover.

Industrial Securities also believes that in the new era, the main contradiction of industry allocation is changing. Under the new situation, in addition to the traditional indicators that the market pays close attention to such as prosperity, valuation, congestion, and positions, policies are increasingly becoming the core variable that affects industry allocation. Science and technology innovation is still the main line, and it is expected to move from this year’s advanced manufacturing industry represented by the “new semi-army” to next year and the next few years, which will focus on the development of “innovation technology“, biomedicine, basic software and hardware, and digital economy. The field of military medicine has spread.