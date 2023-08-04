Where do I have to tip and how much? This card tells you

Tipping in Switzerland – welcome, but not absolutely necessary. But that is different in many places.Image: KEYSTONE

If you are satisfied, you give a tip – this Swiss rule of thumb does not apply everywhere. In some countries you’ll get a bad look if you’re generous, in others if you’re stingy. So that this doesn’t happen to you, here is an overview of the tipping practices in countries around the world.

04.08.2023

I’m sure you know it too: you’re sitting in a restaurant abroad on vacation and you’ve just ordered the bill. Then the big dilemma: How much tip should I give? Not too much, but not too little either – after all, you don’t want to do anything wrong and make an unknown mistake.

For example, in Japan, tipping in a restaurant or for a taxi driver is considered rude. This can even go so far that the waiter follows you into the street to give back the remaining change. An embarrassing situation for everyone involved.

Fortunately, almost every country in the world has tipping labels to avoid such situations. The operators of the web portal hawaiianislands.com have the tip recommendations of the tourism website for 162 countries tripadvisor.com collected and compared with at least one other source.

The result is a comprehensive map with tips on how much to tip after a meal in a restaurant, for a service at the hotel, and for a taxi ride. But beware: The map gives you an overview of global rules of thumb – but it does not protect you from regional peculiarities.

Striking: In the USA and Canada, the highest tip is expected after a visit to a restaurant. It should be between 15 and 20 percent, after all the tip is the main part of the salary there, since the fixed salary is very low.

In most countries, 10 percent of the total amount is common. You shouldn’t tip at all in Japan, South Korea, China, New Zealand and Australia. In Denmark and Kosovo, too, no additional payments are expected. As in Switzerland, tipping is included in service in Finland, Belgium and Iceland, but a small fee is still welcome.

With a tip of three euros in this Spanish restaurant you are on the right track. Of course you can also round up to 30 euros. Image: imago stock&people

The situation with the hotel tip is somewhat clearer. There, the equivalent of one to two dollars is usually due, also in Switzerland. However, there are significantly more countries where nothing is required. For example in Sweden and Norway or also in the Philippines, in Malaysia or Indonesia.

Tipping for a taxi ride is even rarer. In Western European countries, only Portugal, Spain, France and Austria charge a small fee. The highest taxi tip in the world is expected in Bosnia and the USA: around 15 percent.

