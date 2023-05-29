Where most of the skyscrapers are – the high-rise giants of this world

The impressive Hong Kong skyline at night in the fog.Picture: CATERSNEWS DUKAS

There are 2073 skyscrapers with a minimum height of 150 meters on our planet. The number 1 is in Dubai, but with over 500 skyscrapers, Hong Kong is the queen of the sky-storming cities. Of the Swiss cities, only Basel makes it into the ranking of the «Tallest Cities in the World».

Here are the tallest buildings in Switzerland

The top 10 tallest buildings in Switzerland will soon be tripled. In Dübendorf – not far from Stettbach train station – three residential towers have been growing into the sky since mid-July 2020.

The shell has now been completed and the towers of the project «Three Point» have reached their planned height: According to sales representative Stephan Meier from ADT Innova, they are 113, 111 and 103 meters high. After their final completion in spring 2024, they will take positions 4, 5 and 7 in the ranking of the tallest buildings in Switzerland.

The three highest residential buildings in Switzerland are currently being built in Dübendorf. 3-point.ch bild: adtinnova

Since September 2, 2022, the tallest building in Switzerland has been the second Roche tower in Basel at 205 meters. This surpassed the first Roche Tower by 27 meters. But what is currently the tallest skyscraper in Switzerland is soon to be surpassed: the Basel-based pharmaceutical company Roche is already planning a third skyscraper right next to the two previous ones.

Building 3 will be 221 meters high. However, a concrete construction project is not yet available, the super high-rise building only exists as a sketch. So the excavators would only go up in 2025.

The current top 10:

Roche Tower (Building 2), Basel: 205 Meter Roche Tower (Building 1), Basel: 178 Meter Prime Tower, Zurich: 125,6 Meter Basel Trade Fair Tower, Basel: 105 Meter Bear Tower, Ostermundigen: 101 Meter Jabee Tower, Dübendorf: 100 Meter Wintower (Sulzer high-rise), Winterthur: 99 Meter Claraturm, Basel: 96 Meter Hardau high-rise I, Zurich: 91,9 Meter City of Lignon – Big Tower, Vernier: 90,8 Meter

The third Roche tower (right) is expected to be significantly higher than the previous two.picture: roche

The Burj Khalifa still towers over everyone

From a global perspective, however, even the third Roche tower would be a mere child. There are now 2073 buildings over 200 meters in the world, 2011 of which are over 300 meters high and are therefore considered «supertall». The top 10 tallest skyscrapers in the world all exceed the 500 meter mark.

The 10 tallest buildings in the world:

Burj Khalifa, Dubai: 828 Meter Shanghai Tower, Schanghai: 632 Meter Makkah Royal Clock Tower, Mekka: 601 Meter Ping An Finance Center, Shenzhen: 599,1 Meter Lotte World Tower, Seoul: 554,5 Meter One World Trade Center, New York: 541,3 Meter Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre, Guangzhou: 530 Meter Tianjin CTF Finance Centre, Tianjin: 530 Meter CITIC Tower, Peking: 527,7 Meter Taipei 101, Taipei: 508 Meter

The top 10 has remained unchanged since 2019 and the completion of the Tianjin CTF Finance Centre, but there will soon be a drastic change here too: in Kuala Lumpur, the skyscraper Merdeka 118 is about to be completed – it should be by mid-June. With a height of 678.9 meters, the tower will be the second tallest building in the world.

However, the roof height of Merdeka 118, which cost around 1.57 billion dollars to build, is only around 500 meters. This is followed by a nearly 150 meter high peak, which, unlike an antenna or a flagpole, is counted as part of the building structure.

Merdeka 118 will soon also officially be the second tallest building in the world.Bild: www.imago-images.de

Which city has the most skyscrapers

But the race to the top has another dimension – namely breadth. The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, a non-profit organization based in Chicago, records all skyscrapers worldwide and, among other things, maintains a list of the cities with the most high-rise buildings. From a minimum height of 150 meters they make it into the ranking.

The Chinese special administrative region of Hong Kong is at the top by a large margin. With the Jardine House, the first skyscraper was built in the 7.5 million metropolis in 1973, since then 552 more have been added. This makes Hong Kong the “Tallest City in the World”.

In 1973 Jardine House was the tallest building in Hong Kong,…website: imago-images.de

… meanwhile the first skyscraper in the city is almost disappearing from the skyline.Bild: www.imago-images.de

In second place is nearby Shenzhen with 367 skyscrapers. Well behind with 314 skyscrapers is New York City, which, with its imposing street canyons, is still considered by many to be the epitome of sky-storming cities.

Dubai still has to be content with a place next to the podium, but the desert metropolis is catching up. In 1999, the Burj Al Arab was the first building in the city to surpass the 150 meter mark. There are now 251 skyscrapers in Dubai, and the trend is rising. This year alone, 19 more are to be added.

The «old continent» lags behind in the skyscraper statistics. With 30 high-rise buildings over 150 meters, London is the best-ranked city in Western Europe. It is followed by Frankfurt (18), Paris (18) and Warsaw (11), which just barely made it into the top 100. Of the Swiss cities, only Basel appears in the ranking. Thanks to its two Roche towers, the city on the knee of the Rhine made it to shared 212th out of 263 places.

Which country has the most skyscrapers

Looking at the countries, China is clearly ahead: 3088 skyscrapers are in the Middle Kingdom. In 2023, despite the ongoing real estate crisis, 266 more will be added. But all that glitters is not gold. In the last 15 years more has been built in China than anywhere else in the world. The result: an oversupply of apartments. And so many older high-rise buildings are now empty, while the new ones continue to grow happily.

In the USA, the country with the second most skyscrapers, people have other concerns: A research team from United States Geological Survey in California has calculated that New York is sinking an average of one to two millimeters per year. In addition to natural subsidence, the reason for this is said to be the ever-increasing weight of the buildings in the “Big Apple” – they are said to weigh around 764 million tons and push the city more and more underground.

The tallest buildings of each country

Every child knows the tallest building in the world: The Burj Khalifa with its 828 meters is in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. It is also well known that One World Trade Center is the tallest skyscraper in the USA. But which building towers the highest in the remaining 196 countries? You can find out in the map below.

But we’ll give you a little spoiler. The smallest, tallest buildings in the world are in Micronesia, Kiribati and the Marshall Islands. There, the Level 5 Hotel, the Kiribati Parliament Building and the Majuro Capitol Building are only 15 meters high.