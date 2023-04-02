There are different interpretations of Soviet and post-Soviet history. The fact seems to me that Gorbachev was unable to stop the decline of the USSR with his reforms “Glasnost and Perestroika”. The intended social and economic transformation of society failed, and the enforced union of states dissolved. Russia fell into a severe economic crisis, during which the gross national product halved. Mismanagement, corruption, impoverishment and falling oil prices led the country into catastrophe. Then, according to a common narrative, Putin emerged as the national savior who made Russia great again. Noah Smith now shows with many statistics that this revitalization was more a consequence of rising oil prices than the result of a fundamental modernization. To put it bluntly, the 20 years under Putin were just a high point on the road to post-Soviet collapse. An opportunity was missed.

In fact, just before Putin took power in 2000, Russia’s GDP per capita began to recover from its collapse trough. This growth ran fairly parallel to world oil prices, which started to rise around 1998, peaked in 2008 and then plummeted in 2013/14. That ended Russia’s steep rise in GDP, as well as Putin’s glory years.

But, according to Smith:

Putin’s economic management also played a key role. Opening the economy to trade, rather than insisting on doing everything domestically, allowed Russia to specialize in what it was good at (i.e., extracting oil and gas). And it allowed the central bank to accumulate foreign exchange. Foreign exchange reserves protected Russia from balance of payments crises in several crises – the Great Recession, the post-2014 sanctions and the 2022 sanctions. Under Putin, Russian society also stabilized from the chaos of the 1990s. From 2003 to 2019, there was a 43% drop in alcohol consumption, partly due to Putin’s policy of preventing drinking. The country’s spectacularly high homicide rate fell to fairly low levels.

Life expectancy exceeded Soviet levels before Covid then dropped it again. Russia’s relatively strong economy, then compared to other countries of the former Soviet Union, generated an influx of immigrants. This, combined with a lower mortality rate, meant that Russia’s population (which had been declining in the 1990s and 2000s) grew by about two million in the 2010s.

In other words, Putin ushered in a real, albeit modest, revival of Russia’s economy. Even if some of this revival was due to luck, significant parts of it were due to Putin’s leadership and political acumen.

But a more critical analysis reveals the downsides:

Population growth remained small and temporary. He also came from countries with rapidly shrinking, aging populations.

While Russia’s fertility rate saw a slight increase during Putin’s “Glory Days,” it never returned to Soviet-era levels.

Prudent macroeconomic management may have saved Russia from collapsing in response to post-2014 sanctions, but living standards stopped rising. Russia, which was much richer than Poland, Romania or the Baltic States when the USSR collapsed, is now significantly behind these countries.

Which is quite a reversal, and not at all in line with Putin’s ambitions or Russian expectations. On the contrary, it is a threat to the president’s rule, as the potential of the European path is showing.

The inequality of income (before taxes) is also dramatic.

Russian inequality rose massively after the fall of the USSR and didn’t really fall under Putin (until recently, when sanctions hit wealthy Russians). Indeed, between 1989 and 2016, middle Russian incomes fell very slightly, while poor Russians got even poorer. Almost all of Russia’s growth under Putin comes from the country’s wealthiest 10%

As Noah Smith rightly points out, Putin simply followed the logic of comparative advantage economically. To put it bluntly, Russia has remained (or has become) largely a petrostate, a supplier of raw materials and has relied even more on imported technology. What works in good times can lead to stagnation in the long term:

Oil prices cannot go up forever, and petrostates are notorious for slow long-term growth. Russia’s reliance on Western oil and gas machinery will also hurt the country more in the long run unless replacements come from China.

The lack of its own technological capabilities is also evident in the war against Ukraine. Russia’s defense industry appears to rely largely on imported Western computer chips. So far, the machines that Russia needs to produce military and civilian goods have also come from the West. They could also be replaced by Chinese ones in the medium term – and become dependent again. From a country with which there have traditionally often been armed conflicts. The Tsarist Empire also grew at the expense of Chinese territories. Which is not forgotten how recent the NZZ wrote:

The articles posted by Chinese columnists about China‘s territorial losses since the middle of the 19th century do not seem very helpful in this context. They soothe their phantom pains with a litany of the Russian Empire’s seizure of a million square kilometers of territory, including what is now the Russian Far East region, Mongolia, and some areas of what is now Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. The fact that such articles can be published and shared under the watchful eyes of the Chinese Internet police even in times of “boundless friendship” between Beijing and Moscow is just as striking as the toponymic patriotism of a ministerial decree on the design of Chinese maps.

Incidentally, the technological weakness of the new Russia does not only extend to products where the Soviets were already bad, such as computer chips and computer-controlled machine tools. Technologies in which the Soviet Union was a leader, such as space travel, also lack development and potential. So became Russia’s failure to launch more spy satellites has created a real military handicap to Ukraine and its Western allies. Without the appropriate technological and industrial base, you are not a superpower. In this respect, the image of “Upper Volta with missiles” that Helmut Schmidt once used in relation to the Soviet Union, or Obama’s assessment of the regional power, may be correct – even if it is unwise to formulate this publicly.

However, according to Noah Smith, Russia’s development also offers a lesson for the United States and Europe:

A country that is guided solely by the simple marginal cost logic of comparative advantage will end up making short-term economic gains. But these gains can be offset by the loss of deeper technological capabilities. In the 2000s and 2010s, it made short-term economic sense for the US and Europe to let China process most of the world’s lithium and cobalt, manufacture all of the world’s batteries and consumer electronics, mine all of the world’s rare earths, and so on. But, as with Putin’s decision to proceed with Russia’s transformation into a petrostate, these short-term gains came at a cost. We are only now beginning to wake up and see that price.

A weakened industrial nation, a formerly leading world region with high moral standards, but without missiles and a functioning military, quickly becomes a paper tiger.