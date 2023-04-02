Home Business Where the 49-euro ticket is particularly worthwhile
Business

Where the 49-euro ticket is particularly worthwhile

by admin
Where the 49-euro ticket is particularly worthwhile

ZNumerous transport companies have already accepted pre-orders, and sales of the new 49-euro ticket officially begin on Monday. The Association of Transport Companies (VDV) assumes that around 5.6 million people will become new subscribers to local public transport thanks to the Deutschlandticket. In addition, the VDV expects that 11 million of the currently around 12 to 14 million people with a local transport subscription will switch to the Deutschlandticket.

200 euros less between Cologne and Düsseldorf

The savings for commuters with the new ticket for 49 euros a month or 588 euros a year vary greatly, but are consistently generous for popular commuter routes. For example, anyone who commutes between Cologne Central Station and Düsseldorf Central Station currently has to pay around 250 euros for the monthly subscription subscription for the 40-minute journey. The monthly ticket costs EUR 229.30 between Bremen and Hamburg and EUR 226.90 between Hanover and Göttingen.

In the Verkehrsverbund Stuttgart, the monthly ticket as a subscription variant/annual ticket costs 205.83 euros per month. The network is divided into eight zones, if you don’t need all zones, you can get away with it cheaper. Cities such as Böblingen or Ludwigsburg belong to the network area. But if you commute from Karlsruhe, Aalen or Tübingen to Stuttgart, for example, you have to pay more.

Commuting to some major cities is significantly cheaper

Anyone in Bavaria who commutes from Dachau to Munich with the Isarcard of the Munich transport association MVV currently pays 966 euros for an annual pass for the greater area. From Fürstenfeldbruck or Starnberg 1197 euros are due, from Herrsching am Ammersee 1497 euros, from Freising, Erding or Wolfratshausen 1761 euros.

See also  ICE route Erfurt-Nuremberg closed: train route is being expanded - diversions

You may also like

As if the banking crisis had never happened

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

ROG handheld official announcement: Equipped with AMD’s fastest...

Austria lacks macroeconomic distribution policy – A&W Blog

Where Putin also failed – the failed modernization

German companies’ investment in China hits record high

Cohesion fund, De Luca: «The department has undertaken...

Salary: 100,000 euros income? How to reach the...

Ukraine: Rebuilding in the midst of war |...

ALD Automotive Italia, the advantages of long-term rental

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy