Where the 49-euro ticket is particularly worthwhile

Where the 49-euro ticket is particularly worthwhile

Whether the monthly ticket for 49 euros pays off for regular customers depends on the location and route. If you only travel within your own city, you can expect a more or less large discount. In Berlin, for example, the monthly ticket costs 86 euros. In Frankfurt, on the other hand, the cheapest version of the subscription already costs around 77 euros, while in Paderborn it only costs around 55 euros.

Things are clearer for people who commute from the outskirts to inner cities. For them, the planned offer is worthwhile in most cases. Because up until now, the following applied to the tariffs: the further, the more expensive. If you commute the 50 kilometers between Lüneburg and Hamburg, you pay at least around 187 euros a month for a subscription. If the unit price comes, then the following applies: the further, the greater the savings.

