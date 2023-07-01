Where to eat in Capri? Here are the best restaurants on the island

Capri, the best restaurants on the island

Summer, vacation time and many Italian and foreign tourists will flock to the enchanting Capri. Where to eat on the island? Let’s see i restaurants and descriptions edited by Red shrimp on his website (gamberorosso.it)

Gennaro Amitrano

Restaurant. In a beautiful corner with characteristic glimpses and a splendid sea view both from the soberly elegant interior and from the dehors, there is the restaurant of the talented Gennaro Amitrano. His wife Marianna does the honors of the house, he creates dishes with personality, centered in presentation and taste. Cellar at the height.

Gennaro’s of the Hotel La Palma

Restaurant. It is the flagship restaurant of the well-known Hotel La Palma, under the watchful eye of the well-known chef Gennaro Esposito, who certainly needs no introduction. Elegant interiors, a terrace with a view and an offer that satisfies all tastes, from a simple quick break to fine dining in the evening.

Le Monzù of the Hotel Punta Tragara

Restaurant. The elegant atmosphere, the impeccable welcome and the refined mise en place surround the two undisputed protagonists of this gourmet meeting place: the wonderful panorama overlooking the sea (even more enjoyable from the terrace) and the signature cuisine. Cellar at the height.

From Tonino

Restaurant. Restaurant with panoramic veranda opened in the early 1990s by Antonio Aprea and now run by his two sons, Salvatore, chef, and Gennaro, sommelier who takes care of the spectacular cellar dug into the rock with thousands of labels. The proposal satisfies both traditionalists and those who want something new at the table.

Ziqù Restaurant dell’Hotel Villa Marina Capri

Ziqù restaurant is designed to offer an experience of great taste, thanks also to the terrace overlooking the sea and to a modern and refined interior space. In the kitchen, Manuele Cattaruzza plays with the catch and the best that the season offers, adding good technique and the right amount of creativity.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

