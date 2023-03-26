Home Business Where were the board of directors?
Business

Where were the board of directors?

by admin
Where were the board of directors?

Invisible governing body

They are burying the 167-year-old bank: where were the board members during this crisis?

On the front page, the CH Media newspapers show the twelve ladies and gentlemen who, according to the Swiss Code of Obligations, should actually have been responsible for the “overall management” and “overall supervision” of CS. They remained invisible in the crisis. Many were appointed in the era of long-term President Urs Rohner.

Shock and a hangover prevail after the forced takeover of CS by UBS. The 167-year-old bank disappears, it has to be digested first. How big is the cluster risk with the giant UBS for Switzerland? What do the 209 billion Swiss francs with which the public sector is liable in the worst case mean? Does Parliament need a special session?

See also  Bank of Italy: unemployment rate at 10.2% on 2021, drops to 9.9% in 2022 and 9.5% in 2023

You may also like

Russian tennis player naked under the sheets. The...

Does country life solve the housing shortage ?:...

The automotive supply chain pressuring the government: “Now...

The deserved CS tip – and one renounced

Surrogate motherhood, Roccella: “I expect everyone to agree...

This is how the media analyze the bank...

Presenter faints on live TV due to illness....

The FdI MEP falls asleep in the committee....

Deutsche Bank becomes the next domino?Analyst: The market...

Many Credit Suisse branches are close to UBS

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy