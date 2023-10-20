Which are the Best? Guide 2023

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

October 18, 2023

Are you looking for information on safe investments a guaranteed capital?

This is a type of product that is very often offered by banking marketand are requested in most cases by investors who, by their nature or their investment approach, are not very inclined towards risk.

In this article we will see exactly what these investments are, how they work, what they are characteristics and also i advantages they disadvantages to use these products for a possible investment.

You will also find my opinions on the matter.

Why an investment with guaranteed capital?

Surely if you ended up here, it means you are looking for some safe investments to limit yours exposure to riskas you don’t want to take too many risks and you don’t want to run into too many problems.

In fact, a safe investment is an investment in which an investor, upon the transfer of a certain share of capital, at the end of the contract finds himself receiving exactly the sum he has paid. They predict a return on capital, or, if times are rosy, a very small one interest.

You are probably looking for a safe investment that will make you invest and which, at the same time, protects you from risks and, above all, which will let you sleep soundly without giving you problems of volatility and the like.

In fact, some believe that the stock market has too many fluctuations, and this still causes disturbance, and short-term volatility scares them a lot: this is the main reason that pushes people to look for safe investments.

First of all, however, it is my duty to warn you: if you are looking for a safe investment, you must also take into account that you have to be satisfied.

In fact, more risk equals more return, while less risk necessarily equals less return.

In fact, if you are trying to avoid risk or at least limit it greatly to avoid problems, then you will have to settle for low returns and, in some cases, almost zero.

Why this?

We are in a period of low interest rateswhere short-term bonds have a low return, and unfortunately there are no longer the returns on the postal savings books that some grandfather will surely have given to his grandchildren.

With all these things taken into account, we can begin to see what these safe investments are, and which ones might be right for you.

Guaranteed capital banking investments

Among safe banking investments we cannot fail to mention i first deposit accounts.

It is a tool much appreciated by consumers, as it allows you to deposit money and obtain a return (of course, don’t expect sensational returns) but still a return that exceeds 0%, i.e. what happens to you if you leave your your money stopped in your current account.

Among the various deposit accounts that are offered by institutions, the thing you need to look at most carefully is undoubtedly the performance and the interest rate that is offered to you, which is usually higher in the case of a fixed deposit account than in the case of a free deposit account.

If you are interested in these investments, you can consult TOP Deposit Account which will help you to have an updated overview of all the offers currently available.

It is therefore overall a good solution if your goal is to protect your savings in the short term.

Another type of products highly requested by consumers are undoubtedly the guaranteed capital investment policies, which invest in extra-safe government bonds and guarantee the investor to receive a coupon. These policies are able to offer different levels of protection, using defensive strategies and are able to guarantee capital to those who sign it.

Here you can read in depth about this tool.

To offer you a more detailed overview, I summarize the various guaranteed capital investment products following what the main banks offer.

Allianz

If you are interested in Allianz products you can read this guide where you find all the investments and opinions.

Agricultural credit

If you are interested in this bank’s offer, here you will find the deposit account About Crédit Agricole.

If you are interested in the offer in general, you can consult this guide.

Intesa Sanpaolo

Here you can find the review on the deposit account proposed by Intesa SanPaolo, while here you can have one general overview of investments offered by this bank.

If you’re interested in bonds instead here you will find information on those proposed by this institute and various information on them.

Bank of Milan

The bank of Milan offers many different investments, which here you can see in detail.

While if you are interested in a classic deposit account you can find the review here.

Bond funds, bonds and mixed policies

These deserve further clarification three products: these are products that are often presented and sold to people as capital-guaranteed products, but which in reality are not.

Let’s try to understand better.

Bond funds: many people subscribe to them because they believe that they guarantee the capital, but this is incorrect as the KIID specifies that the capital is not guaranteed. However, the capital is invested in different types of bonds, which may have a higher volatility or a lower volatility. Since you experience volatility, it is not zero, so we cannot guarantee considering a bond fund as a capital guaranteed investment; Single bonds: upon maturity you will receive the capital you paid with coupons. However, it is not always true that bonds are a guaranteed capital product. In fact, they suffer credit risk, because the issuer may not be able to repay the loan, for any reason. Furthermore, the duration of the bond is to be considered because if you wanted to disinvest before maturity, there may be fluctuations in interest rates, and therefore for example if you wanted to resell an “old” bond and in the meantime the rates have increased, then you will have a loss of invested capital since your bond will be worth less on the secondary market; Mixed policies: this is a policy that provides an insurance part and a financial part that provides for the matching of an interest. However, in the official documents it is specified that the return of capital is not foreseen, on the contrary, that it is possible to lose all or part of your investment.

My Business Opinions

Now you will most likely have clearer ideas about the safe investments and about the capital guarantee and its real meaning.

Let’s start from an assumption: there is no such thing as a safe and risk-free investment, but there are thoughtful investments.

If you don’t invest and keep the money in your current account you are certainly not risking, but if you think about it carefully it is still a risk: not investing exposes you to the deadweight loss given by the inflation rate.

In some products, however, the capital guarantee is just a decoy because, as we have seen, it is not actually true that these investments have a capital guarantee.

If you’re looking to invest to really grow your capital, then you need thecompound interestand to do this you need a long time horizon: this leads you to have to choose risky instruments, which can therefore guarantee you higher returns.

Focusing on these tools offers you the possibility of preserve your capitaland therefore somehow bear the risk and protect yourself.

You can learn more in this video where we talk about safe investments with guaranteed capital. In the talk we will see:

Definition of safe investment; Types of products proposed as “guaranteed capital”: policies, bonds, bond funds; General opinions: is it worth investing in this way?

Before saying goodbye, I would like to leave you with some guides that could be useful for starting your journey as an investor:

For now, I say goodbye and wish you a good continuation!

