If you are looking for information about Copper ETC because you want to invest in this common raw material, all you have to do is read this article to understand how to do it, and above all to finally have my opinions about.

Il copper it is less precious than gold and silver, but at the same time it has points of interest that make it a raw material that is also suitable for short-term trading, due to its main characteristic, i.e. thehigh volatility.

Copper has high volatility as its price depends on many factors. As we have already said, it is not a precious metal: we could instead define it more as a industrial metalwith excellent characteristics that make it usable in multiple uses.

If you decide to invest in copper, you could opt for ETCs, which differ from ETFs for a small feature that we will see later.

Two words about copper

Il copper it is perhaps the metal that humanity has been using for the longest time, in fact copper objects dating back to 8,700 BC have been found

It is also referred to as ‘red gold‘ due to its coloring. In ancient civilizations it was used as a metal to produce jewellery, various objects and artefacts.

One of its main features is the electric conducibility and very high thermal, which is exceeded only by that of silver. It is a non-magnetic metal, and moreover it is very corrosion resistant.

It combines with other metals to form numerous metal alloysthe most common of which are undoubtedly bronze and brass when alloyed with tin and zinc respectively.

The main mining countries of copper are Chile, Indonesia, Peru, China and the United States. Copper certainly has a good market, especially thanks to its thermal conductivity. It is therefore used extensively in industryfor the production of electric wires and cables, pipes for transporting drinking water and combustible gases, sheets and tapes for the building industry, as well as in the furniture industry and also as a support for painting and for works of an artistic nature.

It also finds great application for the production anduse of electricity.

As we said before, its price undergoes a strong swing, due to many factors: it is an asset governed by demand which is precisely linked to the industrial world with particular logics. It is negotiable on the Stock Exchange, and precisely because it is listed on the financial markets, its value varies continuously because it depends on the performance of the LME, London Metal Exchange.

If you want to invest in copper, you can do so by physically holding it (which is very unlikely and complicated), by purchasing shares of companies that mine or process the metal, by purchasing features and CDFs, or by opting for ETCs, or commodity ETFs.

ETCs are the safest investment you can make, as they guarantee transparency and much lower costs than other investments.

It’s about Exchange trade commodityfinancial instruments based on the trend in the price of raw materials, which differ from ETFs since the latter cannot invest only in a single asset (by law they must have a certain degree of diversification).

The best ETCs on Borsa Italiana

Now let’s see which ETCs you might come across.

WisdomTree Copper

The ETC allows you to make a Total Return investment in copper by tracking the Bloomberg Copper Subindex. The fund was listed in the 2007 and is available on the Italian Stock Exchange traded in euros.

The replication method is synthetic and has no currency hedgingwhile the dividend policy is accumulatingwith the coupons being reinvested in the fund.

Its management cost is equal to 0.54% per annum. The fund has no entry or exit costs.

The fund is domiciled in Jersey.

Il risk profile for this ETC is equal to 5therefore we are facing a medium/high risk on a scale ranging from 1 to 7.

This product is intended for basic retail investors who are able to endure a loss of capital and they’re not looking for a guarantee on it.

Global X Copper Miners UCITS ETF

L’indice Solactive Global Copper Miners replicates global companies active in the exploration, extraction and/or refining of copper.

The fund has a small size, 27 million euros, being also very young: it was in fact launched in November 2021.

The fund follows a physical replication method and has no currency hedgingtherefore it does not guarantee coverage of the exchange rate risk.

The fund is domiciled in Ireland and as regards dividends it follows a accumulation policyi.e. the coupons are reinvested in the fund itself and are not distributed to investors on a regular basis.

I management costs are a little higher than the norm, since they amount to 0.65% per annum.

Dal graphic we can see that its performance has always been positive, apart from a downward peak between the months of June and November 2022. The fund has since recovered and boasts a year-to-date return of 14.63%.

Should you invest in copper ETCs?

After analyzing the funds you are certainly wondering if adding a copper ETC to your portfolio could be a good solution.

Copper is a metal widely used in industry for all its characteristics. If you decide to invest in it you may be interested in gaining exposure to the metal in the long sensethat is, they earn if its price increases, or in senso short, that is, by making a profit if its price decreases.

The Copper ETC they fluctuate according to the trend of its price, which depends on the demand and supply of the product, therefore it is necessary to look at how the price of the raw material rises and expires.

Being used extensively in construction and also in the appliances present in our homes, its value has increased, and is expected to increase given the imminent advent of electric cars which require many contacts made of copper. A disadvantage of the price increase is, on the other hand, the great availability of the material.

The price fluctuation is therefore mainly due to the demand from the industry and the economic phase in which we find ourselves. There will be an increase in expansionary phases of the economy, during which factories will need raw materials to increase production, and a decrease when production tends to slow down or factories close, as happened during the lockdown due to the covid.

In addition to these factors we must not forget (as happens for most raw materials) the political controversies related to the two major copper producers (Chile and Indonesia).

Another thing to consider concerns who is asking the question, i.e. the countries that buy the copper. Among the states that make the most use of it we have Japan and China, so it is also necessary to monitor the economic stability of these countries and the health of theirs industryespecially the electronic one, to understand how the price of copper can change

To date, copper is clearly recovering, and there are also good growth prospects both for the global recovery and for market trends that will mostly involve the metal.

If you decide to invest in copper, with a view to diversify your portfolioit could be useful to insert an ETC on this commodity, provided that the reference market is first studied.

