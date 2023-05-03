Which digital identity: Spid, Cie or both?

Event promoted by the Digital Citizenship Association and by the honorable Andrea Dara at the Chamber of Deputies, Tuesday 23 May at 3 pm in the new hall of the building of the parliamentary groups in Via Campo di Marzio, 78

What future for digital identity? Spid (the digital identity system), the Cie (the electronic identity card) or both? The debate is all the more urgent in view of the European digital identity, i.e. the tool that must be available to EU citizens, residents and businesses who wish to identify themselves or confirm certain personal information and can be used for public and private services both online and offline across the EU.

Italy is one of the most mature European states in the dissemination of digital identity among its citizens and a further boost will be given by the measures activated by the Government within the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) for the digital transition of the public administration (measure 1.4.4 “Digital identity adoption” in primis).

The country is thus a candidate to also be a European model for the application of European regulations (eIDAS Regulation) which guarantee recognition and electronic identification by any EU citizen within all Member States of the European Union.

The institutions are also facing the important path that will lead us towards the European Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI) as protagonists, which will integrate in a single application the official documents, the personal attributes and everything that defines the digital identity of a European citizen.

This will be discussed during the event “Towards European digital identity” (https://www.associazionecittadinanzadigitale.org/2023/05/02/evento-identita-digitale/), promoted by the Digital Citizenship Association and by the honorable Andrea Dara at the Chamber of Deputies, Tuesday 23 May at 3 pm in the new hall of the building of the parliamentary groups in Via Campo di Marzio, 78.

During the debate, with the protagonists of the future of the digital identity of Italian citizens, its diffusion, the scenarios and prospects for development, the opportunities generated at national and European level, its use to protect citizens online will be discussed.

A greeting from the Speaker of the Chamber is expected, Lorenzo Fontana. Among the speakers, currently confirmed, also the Undersecretary for Innovation, Alessio Buttithe commissioner Agcom, Massimiliano Capitanio, the CEO of Poste, Matteo Del Fante, the general manager of PagoPA, Maurizio Fatarella, the general manager of Agid, Mario Nobile

The program of the event, all the organizational information and the registration form (mandatory) can be consulted on the website www.associazionecittadinanzadigitale.org.

