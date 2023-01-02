© Reuters. Which industries should be allocated in 2023? Will there be “spring restlessness”?The top ten brokerage strategies are here



Financial Associated Press, January 2,The latest strategic views of the top ten brokerages are freshly released, as follows:

CITIC Securities: The key long-term window for the whole year is about to open, and the configuration shifts to a growth-oriented style

2023 is the “turning year” for A-shares. In January, the strategic allocation period and the tactical entry period will be superimposed. After the national epidemic “peaks”, the key long-term window will be opened. It is recommended to increase the position. The allocation is by The balanced allocation in December shifted to a growth style. First of all, the “peak” of the national epidemic period in January may be earlier than expected, and the fundamentals are expected to usher in an inflection point, and there is a lot of room for recovery. Based on fundamentals and policy trends, January is an important strategic allocation period for A shares in 2023. Secondly, the market transactions and valuations at the end of 2022 are obviously low. At the beginning of this year, the resonance of domestic and foreign capital entering the market is expected to break the stock game dilemma, and the pricing power of institutions will be significantly enhanced. Combining market valuation and transaction behavior analysis, January A shares will usher in a key entry point at the tactical trading level. Thirdly, the strategic allocation period is superimposed with the tactical entry period. After the national epidemic “peaks”, the observation and adaptation period ends. The key long-term window for the whole year will open in January. The comprehensive recovery of the A-share market will be the first stage driven by policy expectations. Switch to the second stage driven by performance expectations. Finally, it is recommended to increase the position, shift the allocation from a balanced allocation to a more growth-oriented style, and focus on the “four major security” areas, including energy storage and scenery for energy and resource security, semiconductors and digital economy industries for technology security, and missiles and aviation for national defense security. Development industry chain, seed industry for food safety; meanwhile, focus on medical devices, synthetic biology, and industrial automation.

GF Securities: Prioritize the layout of “underpinning + reconstruction” and pay attention to industries with low congestion + expected improvement in prosperity

The A-share market is being repaired, and the layout of “backing up + reconstruction” is given priority, focusing on industries with low congestion + expected improvement in prosperity. The short-term increase in new crown cases has disturbed the market, but the market environment under this round of impact has an advantage in terms of “winning rate-odds” compared with 22Q2. Under the current policy overweight + performance vacuum period, value will still prevail. Configuration concerns: 1. Backing: real estate chain (moderate credit sinking in real estate/home appliances and furniture), travel chain (leisure services) benefiting from the optimization of epidemic prevention policies, and pharmaceutical chain (medical equipment/medical services/Chinese medicine) benefiting in the medium term; 2 . Reconstruction: central state-owned enterprises revaluation (energy/technology central enterprises), anti-monopoly policy stabilization (Internet/platform economy). The theme of investment is “national security” (domestic software, etc.), state-owned enterprise reform (construction, etc.).

Haitong Securities: Growth is expected to lead to an upward trend in value, and the best TMT related to the digital economy

Core conclusions: ①The relative strength of value and growth mainly depends on the relative trend of the two fundamentals, such as the difference in profit growth rate and ROE difference. ②The market environment will also affect the style. The growth of the bull market usually dominates, the value of the bear market usually dominates, and the rules of the shock market are not obvious. ③In 23 years, the trend of A-shares is upward, and growth is expected to lead to upward value. TMT related to the digital economy is the best, new energy has structural opportunities, and consumption prefers medicine and essential consumption.

Everbright Securities: “Spring Restlessness” may be absent before the Spring Festival or will remain volatile

In 2023, the “spring restlessness” in the traditional sense may be absent. As the year-on-year improvement in economic data may still take time, the economy and earnings may still face marginal pressure in the first quarter. In addition, the frequent issuance of favorable policies in the near future has led to a relatively obvious rebound in the market, and the favorable policies may have been fully reflected in the A-share market. Therefore, the first quarter may be a relatively flat stage in the whole year market.

The market may remain volatile before the Spring Festival this year, but the downside is relatively small. Weak fundamentals may cause the overall market to remain volatile before the Spring Festival this year, but the current market valuation is still at a low level. With the recent resumption of net inflow of foreign capital, it is expected that the market will have relatively little room for downside.

After the second quarter, the economy and profitability will begin to enter the process of actual improvement, and the market will have better opportunities. After the epidemic prevention and control policies are gradually optimized, the recovery of the economy will be gradual. After the second quarter of next year, whether it is the recovery of the economic cycle data or the low base effect superimposed on a year-on-year basis, it will be more beneficial to the recovery of the economy and corporate profits. At that time, the market will usher in an upward recovery slope, which will also make The market has a better performance.

The performance of the pharmaceutical consumer sector may be more advantageous, and the stock price performance is also expected to be superior. Judging from the situation overseas, after the optimization of epidemic prevention and control policies, consumption usually recovers significantly. Therefore, with the continuous optimization of domestic epidemic prevention and control policies, we are likely to see the recovery of domestic consumption in 2023, which will also bring about a significant improvement in the performance of the consumption sector, and the market style may gradually shift to consumption.

Kaiyuan Securities: A-shares are expected to usher in “spring turmoil” and “counterattack” market worthy of attention

After waiting for the peak of the epidemic, the domestic economy will enter the “end of the downturn” or even the “early recovery”. At that time, A shares are expected to usher in a significant reversal. In January 2023, A-shares are expected to usher in “spring turmoil”, and the “counterattack” market is worthy of attention. The market is no longer looking for policy hedging, but is more focused: a growth style with fundamental support (manufacturing), and a more flexible liquidity and risk appetite. At the same time, it will also tap high-β industries that resonate with economic recovery.

Suggestions on configuration: (1) Before the consumption capacity picks up, the growth style may be the main line of the market, including: (1) High-end manufacturing: mechanical automation, power equipment (energy storage > photovoltaic) and new energy vehicles (complete vehicles, batteries, energy metals). (2) Both “policy bottom” and fundamental logic independent controllable direction: computer (finance/electricity/transportation related), semiconductor (equipment & materials), military industry. (2) Waiting for consumption power to pick up, or opening opportunities for consumption style trends, including: (1) service consumption: beauty care, social services, real estate services and Internet e-commerce; (2) food and beverage, household appliances. (3) The layout of brokerages is at the right time: “Odds” benefit from the liquidity expansion cycle, and “Winning rate” waits for the fundamentals to “reverse”. (4) Pay attention to the trend of the big cycle, and be optimistic about gold and ships.

Huaxin Securities: The timing of the layout may continue after the Spring Festival between strong expectations and weak reality

The timing of the layout may be after the Spring Festival: the game between strong expectations and weak reality continues, focusing on policy support and structural opportunities with strong certainty. In terms of policy, after the Central Economic Work Conference, the tone of the policy is mainly stable; in terms of promoting consumption, Hong Kong will soon clear the customs, and many places will issue consumer vouchers to help consumption recover; in terms of liquidity, the market liquidity at the end of the year is tight, coupled with social financing. The data continued to be lower than expected. The central bank’s fourth-quarter monetary policy meeting released a signal to cut interest rates. The total loosening is worth looking forward to. At the micro level, market trading sentiment has dropped to a low point, and the market continues to face downward pressure and lack of space.

In the spring market, it is recommended to focus on two directions with policy support and strong certainty: one is post-epidemic recovery, post-epidemic consumption recovery is superimposed with festival effects and consumption voucher stimulation, focusing on food and beverage, medicine, duty-free, hotels, airports, beauty care, etc.; The second is the digital economy. Demand has rebounded after the epidemic, and low valuation repair and overlay policies have improved significantly. Pay attention to TMT and data elements related to the digital economy.

Yuekai Securities: Before the Spring Festival, the market may be more likely to fluctuate in a wide range with plate rotation as the main market

Due to the impact of the peak of the first round of the epidemic and the poor operation of high-frequency economic data, the market sentiment has been relatively sluggish recently, and the transaction volume has shrunk to the level of land volume. Judging from the experience of relaxing and optimizing the epidemic prevention policies of other overseas economies, the restoration of economic data will not be achieved overnight. Therefore, At this stage, the market is still dominated by emotional restoration. Before the Spring Festival, it may be dominated by plate rotation, and the market is more likely to continue to fluctuate in a wide range. It is recommended to grasp the structural opportunities and the rhythm of sector rotation in terms of allocation: 1) Pay attention to the varieties in the annual performance forecast that exceed expectations. January will usher in the release period of the 2022 annual performance forecast. It is recommended to pay attention to the performance forecast of the annual report that exceeds expectations based on the matching degree of valuation Investment Opportunities. 2) There are oversold and rebounding expected sectors, the current valuation is at a low level and the negative information has been fully digested. For example, the valuation of some new energy fields has been at a historically low level but the performance is stable. 3) Large consumption and real estate chains, steady growth The importance continues to increase, and the real estate sector has been adjusted for two consecutive weeks, and the market outlook has a certain upward recovery momentum. It is recommended to pay attention to targets with outstanding performance and low valuations in the real estate chain that directly benefit from policy support; With efforts to expand domestic demand and promote consumption, according to overseas repair experience, it will take about 3 to 6 months to restore the fundamentals, but the market performance is deduced in advance.

Zhongtai Securities: In the first half of the year, the market style in the “end of bear and beginning of bull” stage may be biased towards the high dividend sector

As far as the general trend is concerned, “no extreme” will be the most accurate adjective for the trend in 2023. The so-called “no extreme”: in the first quarter of 2023, due to the economic recovery after the market opened up to the epidemic in the fourth quarter, the policy direction, the Federal Reserve and the U.S. dollar index, China Overly optimistic expectations such as the United States need to be “corrected”, and the market may still be in the process of overall adjustment;

The so-called “Tailai” After the second quarter of 2023, we believe that the market will launch a wave of exponential bull market with rising profits and valuations. expected. The most important industrial drivers of this round of bull market are the concentration of various industries, the restructuring of profit distribution, and the improvement of the valuation system of central enterprises under the accelerated reform of central enterprises.

As far as the market style is concerned, in the first half of 2023, during the “end of the year” stage, the market style may be biased towards high-dividend sectors (such as: electricity, etc.) and policy-led technology and high-end manufacturing (such as: military industry, computers, machinery, etc.) ; and after the middle of 2023, with the gradual “normalization” of the epidemic and the gradual emergence of the government’s targeted stimulus effects, the economy, inflation, and long-term interest rates will rebound, and the market style may return to the undervalued blue chips of central enterprises. At this time, Among the heavyweights, the allocation value of insurance (expansion of interest spread + revaluation of undervalued assets) and manufacturing leaders deserves special attention. In addition, referring to international experience and the long-term and complex impact of the epidemic after the epidemic is released, the pharmaceutical sector will maintain a high degree of prosperity throughout 2023.

Zheshang Securities: The market will end the bottoming stage and usher in a turning window

Looking forward to January, we believe that the market will end the bottoming phase and usher in a window for turning upwards.

As far as the general trend is concerned, we believe that January is a turning window. From the perspective of structure and sentiment, first, the strong new energy heavyweight stocks in the previous period began to make up for the decline; second, the current sentiment indicators fit the characteristics on the right side of the bottom; third, combined with seasonal laws, the market is prone to turning in January. From the perspective of fundamentals, on the one hand, combined with the inventory cycle and base effect, 2023Q1 is expected to bottom out; on the other hand, in terms of risk appetite, the market has gradually digested the impact of the first wave of the epidemic.

In terms of structure, focus on new growth and steady growth, and it is expected that themes will also be active. For emerging growth, combined with the investment framework of penetration rate, it pays attention to new battery technology, new photovoltaic technology and some sub-fields of semiconductors. Aiming at the traditional economy, combined with the background of short-cycle recovery, and comprehensively looking forward to the prosperity in 2023, actively pay attention to the midstream links, such as construction machinery, building materials, and steel. In addition, from the perspective of seasonality, from 2010 to 2022, national defense and banking have the highest probability of rising in January (62%), followed by steel, transportation, automobiles, machinery, and petrochemicals (54%).

Shenwan Hongyuan: The spring market “starts at any time” and the follow-up growth is expected to take over

The spring market is “start at any time”. According to data from Renshetong on December 26, 25 of the 31 provinces and municipalities had a cumulative infection rate of 70% or more. The stage of rapid infection may soon be over, and the mesoscopic data of logistics in various regions have also improved. The peak of the epidemic in various places is expected to be a dose of “medicine”, and the macroeconomic outlook is getting warmer, which will help moderately restore risk appetite. Structurally, the market lacks new chips with strong pricing power, and it is still a pattern of more rotations and fewer main lines. The current consumption has already taken the lead, and the follow-up growth is expected to take over: (1) The 20th National Congress will sow a new round of technology cycle, and policy support is expected to be increased during the two sessions; (2) The growth direction represented by computers, medicine and biology, the fundamentals will be in 2023 (3) After continuous adjustments, the cost performance of growth stocks has been relatively high, and the implied ERP of the ChiNext Index and the Science and Technology 50 are both at a high level above the historical average + 1 standard deviation.

Suggested allocation: increase the allocation of growth stocks, and central enterprises make a bottom position. Specifically: (1) In the year of the Third Plenary Session, the growth direction is expected to usher in intensive catalysis, focusing on: computers, biomedicine. (2) Explore the establishment of a valuation system with Chinese characteristics, focusing on: central enterprises with low valuations and high dividends.