Which is the Best? Compare the Most Secure Accounts

What is the best Italian bank? It is difficult to say which is the most solid banking institution currently operating in our country: define the best online bank to choose in 2023 it is also a difficult undertaking because, very often, it is impossible to sew a dress in advance for a user whose needs are not known.

Speak about best online bank it means everything and it means nothing: in the bank you can open a current accountand restricted deposityou can take out a mortgage, you can subscribe to bonds or various types of financial products such as i capital accumulation plans.

With the advent of the web, then, the operations have multiplied significantly and now from home you can do things that were once impossible. Given the necessary premises, let’s get to the point: how to choose the safest Italian bank.

This article is divided into two parts: the first provides a list with the best institutes in our country and the main offers of the moment easily comparable online.

The second part, however, provides a series of basic advice to choose the best.

Best Online Banks: Compare the Best Offers

What is the offer of Italian banks to date? Moving and juggling within a varied and ever-changing offer, among the various packages developed by banking institutions for their customers, is not easy.

In the following table you will find the best offers on the market in this phase of the year chosen by Affari Miei:

Fertilizer Bonus: 20€ in cashbackannual costs 0€ Activate Now Tinaba N26 Standard Bonus: Opening online in just a few minutes, secure and free MasterCard debit card, zero management costs Open N26 Account Now! N26 You Bonus: 10% discount on Booking.com, commission-free withdrawals, Free travel insurance, Exclusive discounts Open N26 You Account Now! Current account Banca Widiba Bonus: 1.50% interest, 5% discount on motorway tolls in 2020Free Current Account, Free Withdrawals Open an Account with Banca Widiba Now! HYPE Start Bonus: opening for free €10 bonus with the code GIFT10 Request HYPE Start Free Now! HYPE Next Bonus: €20 Amazon voucher with the code AMAZON20Free top-ups up to €50,000, Buy and trade Bitcoins for free Activate Your HYPE Next Account Now! N26 Metal Bonus: 10% discount on Booking.com, unlimited withdrawals, 24-hour assistance, travel offers Activate N26 Metal Account Now!

Furthermore, in the following lines, I will introduce you to the best institutes operating in Italy that could be right for you in the light of my experience.

N26, the most popular smartphone bank in Europe

N26 is a product that has achieved success due to its advantageous characteristics, which have allowed it to be awarded as the best european institute for smartphones.

N26 allows customers to open an account in 8 minutes without having to waste time at the branch office: keeping the identity card or your passport you can open the account online, in just 8 minutes, thanks to the verify by a selfie.

In a few hours you will be assigned a Iban code; the Mastercard card, on the other hand, is delivered to your home within 3-4 working days.

But what types of accounts does it offer? N26? I illustrate them to you here, they are 4 types of account according to your needs:

Standard Account at 0 Fees : it’s an account free useful for making free withdrawals and payments throughout Europe;

: it’s an account useful for making free withdrawals and payments throughout Europe; Smart Account : this account costs €4.90. It also allows you to have the physical card, as well as an optional additional card. It also allows you to create up to 10 spaces separate from the main account for your savings goals;

: this account costs €4.90. It also allows you to have the physical card, as well as an optional additional card. It also allows you to create up to 10 spaces separate from the main account for your savings goals; Conto You : this offer costs €9.90 a month and is suitable for travellers. In fact, it allows free withdrawals anywhere and has complete travel insurance, therefore with coverage that is triggered in the event of travel delay, baggage delay or even for travel emergencies.

: this offer costs €9.90 a month and is suitable for travellers. In fact, it allows free withdrawals anywhere and has complete travel insurance, therefore with coverage that is triggered in the event of travel delay, baggage delay or even for travel emergencies. metal account: it is the most complete account and costs €16.90 per month. It is a premium counter that allows you to obtain exclusive advantages and also a steel card.

Activation is fast: it only takes 8 minutes and your N26 account is operational!

Banca Widiba: Free current account for 1 year

We now pass toBanca Widiba offer which is one of the most interesting of this period. All new customers who activate their account will see each other canceled the fee for the first 12 months and if they credit their salary or have an average annual balance of €5,000, the account will always be free.

One of the advantages of this account is that you can change banks and close your old account by delegating this change to Banca Widiba thanks to the service WidiExpress who will take care of carrying out all the necessary paperwork to extinguish your old accounts and transfer them to the new one.

Let’s move on to the Banca Widiba matching cards. There ATM card is already included in the current account, while the credit cards there are three: Gold, Classic and OroNero.

Hype Account Card

Carta Hype has been awarded by the main Italian financial newspapers such as best prepaid card of 2017 but which is actually much more than a traditional account card, since it is more similar to a real current account, very easy to open and manage, both in terms of operations and costs (very low).

The advantages of Hype are many:

Everything is done online : just fill in the question here authenticate with a selfie and in a few minutes the procedure is complete without having to send any document;

: just fill in the authenticate with a selfie and in a few minutes the procedure is complete without having to send any document; 0 Expenses up to 2,500 euros of top-ups, only €1 per month beyond that;

up to 2,500 euros of top-ups, only €1 per month beyond that; Easy to use via app : it is possible to manage money comfortably via the app, so as to always have everything under control;

: it is possible to manage money comfortably via the app, so as to always have everything under control; Free wire transfers incoming and outgoing thanks to the IBAN code;

incoming and outgoing thanks to the IBAN code; Sending money in real time through the instant payment service agreed with over 100,000 shops;

through the instant payment service agreed with over 100,000 shops; Send money in real time to other Hype customers.

Hype has three plans:

Hype: is the zero-fee account useful for paying and managing your daily expenses. The fee is free, and offers you a virtual card, free withdrawals up to €250, and even cashback up to 10% from your online purchases;

is the zero-fee account useful for paying and managing your daily expenses. The fee is free, and offers you a virtual card, free withdrawals up to €250, and even cashback up to 10% from your online purchases; Hype Next: this account, on the other hand, costs €2.90 a month and is the ideal account for planning, saving, investing and connecting all your banks. It offers all the benefits of the Hype account, a Mastercard debit card as well as commission-free withdrawals in Italy and at any ATM;

this account, on the other hand, costs €2.90 a month and is the ideal account for planning, saving, investing and connecting all your banks. It offers all the benefits of the Hype account, a Mastercard debit card as well as commission-free withdrawals in Italy and at any ATM; Hype Premium: with this latest account, however, you will get all the benefits of the Hype Next account, for only €9.90 a month. You will also be able to benefit from priority assistance, therefore support via email, telephone or chat, and also from travel insurance.

If you are looking for an account a zero expenses or a card account, Hype is the best solution because it allows you to manage your money comfortably from your smartphone and with extremely low costs.

Best Prepaid Cards

A traditional account is not always necessary in all respects to carry out the main payment functions.

There are hybrid solutions that can easily respond to basic needs with lower costs: let’s see the main ones.

How to avoid risks and choose a safe bank

Once upon a time, to refer to a person’s wealth, it was the fact that they had money in the bank. Today this is not always the case and those who have been good and lucky to have accumulated some money certainly want to keep everything safe.

Without going into too complex technicalities, for me and the readers of My business, that we are used to thinking in a home-made way, we can say that the reforms desired by the European Union in recent years have foreseen that bank customers, for various reasons and according to the “types”, can as a last resort be called to pull out the money in case of default.

The bankruptcies of credit institutions are no longer a taboo: many banks have ended up in the eye of the storm in recent years, whether they are online or traditional in some way.

Which is, in my opinion, a fact of little relevance, because in recent times more and more traditional banks have opened a channel on the web, creating an ad hoc company: it is clear that if the mother sinks her child, at least she is not doing very well .

Recent stories involving some institutions have drawn attention to the banks at risk of bail-in and, by virtue of this, it becomes even more necessary to know how to navigate the complex credit landscape.

The first is the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1), which indicates the solidity of a bank: the number is the result of a relationship between the paid-up capital and a risk weighting of the assets.

To simplify, this number, expressed as a percentage, must exceed 8%. The image I report, taken from the site, helps you get an idea: the latest data dates back to June 2015.

Another piece of advice that can be given to evaluate the solidity of a bank it is that of the performance of the share compared to the banking sector in general: it is clear that if all the banks are doing well and one is not or in any case grows less, something must mean.

It being understood that stock market performance does not always reflect the real economy, it is also true that the more trust a company inspires, the more investors are willing to invest.

As far as my opinion is concerned, also endorsed by various authoritative experts, another parameter to keep in mind concerns themain activity carried out by the bank.

There are institutions that are specialized above all in the disbursement of credit and which, due to an ontological fact, are more inclined to carry out somewhat risky activities.

Conversely, other operators have specialized over the years in the private-bankingi.e. in the collection of private savings and in the management of assets: in this case it is evident that the level of risk tends to be much lower.

Somehow the CET1 we mentioned above also covers this aspect. Without wanting to name names, therefore, we suggest you observe the activities carried out by a bank so as to understand what it actually does and how risky what it does is.

Last tip: read the newspapers , skimming through the really interesting news. In fact, very often we learn unfortunate facts from a judicial point of view and stories of presumed and imminent bankruptcies.

The Deposit Guarantee

After having seen these general criteria, it may be useful to read the contractual conditions of the various products.

Account holders with small amounts, by virtue of Interbank Deposit Protection Fundare in any case better protected than large savers.

However, to be on the safe side, it is best to avoid establishments whose reviews you read are not very positive already commissioned banks: in fact, it is of little use to risk a lot to obtain a few more decimal percentage points of interest.