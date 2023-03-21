Home Business Which side is China on




China is not in the middle of this conflict between Ukraine and Russia. It is evidently positioned in support of Russia.” Francesca Ghirettian analyst at the Mercator institute for chinese studies, on the meaning of Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscowon the ‘peace plan’ and Beijing’s role on the international scene.

This podcast is taken from the broadcast “Spazio transnazionale” by Radio Radicale on 20 March 2023

Cover photo EPA/MIKHAIL TERESCHENKO / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

