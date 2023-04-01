The consequences of the corona pandemic appear to have been overcome economically, and the German economy has now adjusted to the war in Ukraine and its costs. Even the smoldering banking crisis in the USA and Switzerland is not burdening the German economy. There will be no deep recession and the labor market is pleasingly stable.

But then this week two different studies put their finger on a still open wound: the lack of skilled workers in Germany. The Institute of the German Economy (IW) in Cologne has in its investigation Skilled Labor Report December 2022 found that the skilled worker gap had narrowed a little during the period under study, but remained “at a high level” overall.

The Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) comes in its Report skilled workers 2022 when considering the year 2022 as a whole, even came to the conclusion: “The shortage of skilled workers is increasing.”

deficiency in all areas

The labor market expert Stefan Hardege from the DIHK said in an interview with DW that the problem of a shortage of skilled workers is no longer industry-specific: “It is now a problem that exists across industries. Very different professions are affected.” Above all, train drivers in rail traffic and people who control and monitor traffic on the rails are currently being sought.

Sabine Köhne-Finster, co-author of the IW study Skilled Labor Report December 2022 and The consultant at the Competence Center for Safeguarding Skilled Workers (KOFA) specifies the findings of her study: The social sector is severely affected, there is a lack of “social pedagogues, social workers, educators. And most of them are missing in the care of the elderly and the sick.” In other areas, such as in the metal and electrical trades, there is a lack of skilled workers as well as “experts, people with university degrees. Most people are missing there and the situation is getting worse.”

Persistent paradox

Stefan Hardege points to a paradox that has been observed for years: “When you look at the number of unemployed in Germany, around 2.5 million, and these many vacancies, the question arises why they don’t go together.” He immediately provides a possible answer: “We often see that the qualifications of the unemployed often do not match the qualifications that companies are looking for.”

The accusation is often raised that job seekers are not only too badly trained, they are also too lazy and many young people no longer want to work eight hours a day. According to Hardege, the employees are currently in a good position because they are in high demand and can demand better working conditions or higher wages, but that is by no means the cause of the shortage: “I have no indications that this is now the general problem is.”

What should I do?

But employees, too, Sabine Köhne-Flnster told DW, could help solve the problem. The co-author of the IW study calls for flexibility: “You just have to take a look: How have professions changed? Are there other professions that are perhaps similar? Can I help to overcome the shortage of skilled workers there, so to speak, through retraining and lateral entry minimize?”

When it comes to politics, Köhne-Finster generally praises “the efforts to enable the immigration of qualified specialists.” But “professional training” must also be strengthened. It must be about “strengthening professional orientation at universities, schools and vocational schools.”

Stefan Hardege from the DIHK has a slightly different focus. It certainly needs “many approaches. And that is of course primarily a task for companies to deal with the shortage of skilled workers, be it through flexible solutions, good offers. The companies try to position themselves more attractively in order to attract skilled workers, good offers for Making family and career compatible or enabling mobile working is certainly important.” But still, without the right framework conditions, little will work: “And yes, of course the political framework conditions are important.”

Not only among “experts” and not only in social professions: the shortage of skilled workers prevails across all sectors

facilitate immigration

On March 29, the federal government made a legislative proposal with which it intends to reorganize immigration and, in particular, to facilitate the immigration of foreign specialists. Stefan Hardege thinks that’s very important: “It’s good and right that the federal government has now tackled the law, which goes in the right direction in many areas.”

But, and the IW scientist and the DIHK labor market expert agree: “Implementation will be important.” According to Hardege, new regulations would have to “work well and quickly,” and suitable structures would also have to be created.

Nevertheless, the influx of foreign skilled workers alone cannot solve the problem. That’s important, but according to Stefan Hardege, you shouldn’t leave the German employees behind either: “We have to see that we make better use of the domestic potential – keyword women’s employment or the employment of older people.” Both solutions are needed: foreign skilled workers and German employees, because: “That alone will probably not be enough in view of the demographic development.”