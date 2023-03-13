This prompts some to rate fantasies. In an interview at the beginning of March, Keith Neumeyer, managing director of the Canadian silver mining company First Majestic Silver, predicted that the price of silver could rise to between 125 and 150 dollars per ounce in the medium to long term. In the course of the year, the price will climb to at least $30 an ounce. “Auto companies aren’t really aware of the metal’s supply-demand fundamentals,” he claimed. “I think as they learn the challenges facing the silver industry in supplying the auto sector, they will start looking at this industry much more aggressively.” If he were Elon Musk, he would be very active in this space, he commented.