Tim Schäfer has become rich on the stock exchange and is now considering which shares he wants to buy. Tim Schaefer

In his investment strategy, Schäfer relies on “Buy and Hold Extreme”. That means he buys stocks and never sells them. Schäfer believes that this will allow him to achieve the highest returns over the long term and also earn dividends.

Which stocks to buy?

1. Johnson & Johnson

The US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

The group produces and sells medical and pharmaceutical products for everyday use. Well-known brands include Neutrogena, Listerine, Bebe, ob and Livocab, among others.

Around 135,000 people work at Johnson & Johnson. In 2021, the company had sales of approximately 93.8 billion US dollars (88.12 billion euros). The company is one of the largest companies in the healthcare sector.

Here’s how Johnson & Johnson stock has performed over the past five years. finanzen.net

In the past five years, the stock has risen by around 40 percent. With a dividend yield of three percent, the company is one of the stronger dividend payers. “The pharmaceutical giant has been paying dividends since 1972,” Schäfer writes in his blog.

He has had Johnson & Johnson in the depot for many years and is considering “further increasing”. However, the results of the fourth quarter were “weak”, with sales falling by 4.4 percent and earnings per share shrank by 25 percent. The stock is back where it was a year ago. A reason for Schäfer to keep a closer eye on them.

2. Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern is a rail transport company from the USA and was founded in 1990. The company is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia. More than 18,500 people work for the railway company.

The company operates a rail network in the eastern and southern states of the United States. Norfolk Southern transports coal, chemicals, automobiles and agricultural products, among other things.

Schäfers first became aware of the company after a train accident in Ohio that happened at the beginning of February. 38 of the approximately 150 wagons derailed, eleven of which were loaded with toxic chemicals that got into the environment as a result of the accident. The US Environmental Protection Agency has blamed Norfolk Southern for the accident.

Here’s how Norfolk Southern stock has performed for the past five years. finanzen.net

The share has fallen by 9.4 percent in the last month – an opportunity for Schäfer to get involved. The stock is “perhaps worth a look,” the investor writes in his blog. Because even his role model, stock market legend Warren Buffett, “likes” to join “good corporations” in times of crisis.

3. The Home Depot

The Home Depot is a US retail chain that sells building materials, tools, and gardening products. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. In 2021, the company had sales of 151 billion US dollars (142 billion euros).

Around 500,000 people work for the hardware store group. The Home Depot has more than 2,300 stores in the United States. A store is on average 9800 square meters. This makes the company one of the largest artisan retailers in the world.

Here’s how The Home Depot’s stock has performed for the past five years. finanzen.net

The share fell by six percent last year – a “tempting” price slide for Schäfer. “Citizens are suffering from inflation and have less money left over for renovations,” writes the 50-year-old. But he also says: “Postponed is not lifted”. In the long term it is a growth market.

Disclaimer: Stocks, cryptocurrencies and investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.