Whimsical Airbnb: This is what our retro treehouse accommodation looks like

The “Young and Wild” tree house. Patrice and Darrel Maxam

The Maxam family has seven Airbnb properties, including three treehouse properties.

Their treehouse rental is one of Airbnb’s most popular listings for one-of-a-kind places to stay.

Now they are expanding their business internationally.

This essay is based on a conversation with Patrice Maxam and Darrel Maxam. It has been revised for length and clarity.

When we started our Airbnb business in 2015, we initially rented bungalows and smaller rooms.

But after some research and having stayed in many Airbnbs ourselves, we decided to rent out our first treehouse.

We’ve noticed that treehouse Airbnbs are very popular, and they’re also timeless.

So we figured if we were going to have an Airbnb business, then we should do something unique and different. Since then, high-rise buildings or Airbnbs that are off the ground have become our niche.

In total, we have seven Airbnbs in New York and Atlanta, and three of those are tree houses.

Renovation of an Airbnb tree house

In 2021 we built our most popular tree house, the Young Wild and Tree. This is a converted 1956 Spartan caravan with a retro 1957 look.

During the renovation we had to take care of the ceiling, among other things. It was Darrel who came up with the idea of ​​making the blanket look like a woven basket. Darrel and his assistant did it and it took them about two and a half weeks.

Another cool feature is the sticker wall. When we bought the caravan, the window was broken. We wanted to put the broken glass in our new Airbnb.

Then we decided to decorate them with Atlanta themed stickers. For example, we looked for stickers representing LGBTQ, Black Lives Matter, and hip hop music.

Each time a new sticker came in the mail, it was delivered in a brown envelope. We probably got almost 50 brown envelopes, and our kids were happy every time. Every time we got to put a new sticker on the window, it was like Christmas.

At first we just wanted to cover up a small imperfection, but in the end it became a big statement.

The challenges of an Airbnb tree house

With any new Airbnb project, there are always small stumbles and challenges. For example, sometimes it takes longer than planned or there are additional labor costs. We keep learning how to deal with these problems when they arise.

The bathroom, for example, caused us a lot of headaches because of the sanitary facilities. We thought about how we could direct water into our tree house. Finally, we decided to place the bathroom on the floor in a lower structure.

We also had to think about how to build a stairway around a tree or a curved object that would change shape and size. We had to grapple with the perimeter and radius of the tree, remembering geometry class at school. It was difficult, but finally we made it.

How to get noticed on Airbnb

If you want your own Airbnb, we’ve learned that you should make it unique. Think about what the guests will be excited about. Or: Why is your Airbnb different from the other Airbnbs on the market?

In our experience, guests also like it when you make the room cozy and personal.

You can achieve this by offering your guests something personal when they arrive. For example, we once noticed that our guest was celebrating his 73rd birthday and to celebrate the day we asked him what his favorite wine was.

Then, when he got to his unit, we made sure the wine was chilled. We also gave him a bouquet of flowers.

If you want to run an Airbnb, you should realize that it’s the small details that count. Try to put a smile on your guests’ faces when they enter your room.

Future Airbnb projects

In 2020, before the pandemic, we bought a piece of land in Belize and plan to build an Airbnb there. The plot is located not far from the beach and has a good view of the ocean and the sunset.

We also dream of other places where we want to set up Airbnbs, for example in Africa. We really have big international dreams and we look forward to continuing to grow our unique Airbnb business.

