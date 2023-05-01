Home » Whirlpool, green light from the CDM to “golden power” to protect over 4,600 employees
Whirlpool, green light from the CDM to "golden power" to protect over 4,600 employees

Whirlpool, green light from the CDM to “golden power” to protect over 4,600 employees

The Council of Ministers, according to what has been learned, on the proposal of the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, has approved the Dpcm with which the government exercises special powers regarding strategic assets in relation to the merger between Whirlpool Emea and Arçelik, aimed at creating a European household appliances group.

The decree authorizes the operation by placing specific prescriptions to safeguard the technological heritage, production and therefore employment levels. The operation involves 4 plants, in Lombardy, Tuscany and the Marches, with a total of 4,638 employees.

