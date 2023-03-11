Zona Bianca, all the indiscretion on the closure of the program. And for Giuseppe Brindisi …

It would seem that he is not doing well “White Zone”the program hosted by Joseph Brindisi in prime time on Rete 4. The hypothesis that he was suspended, or the journalist replaced, was put forward by Giuseppe Candela, who on Dagospy wrote: “What future will the talk have? For now reconfirmation would be at risk“. And instead of Brindisi? Again according to the far from official background, there might be Francis Vecchico-host of “Mattino 5”.

Even if the low ratings do not reward “Zona Bianca”, Brindisi himself, joined by Davide Maggio, has an answer in a far from clear way: “Hic manebimus optime (i.e. ‘we’ll be fine here‘)”. But that’s not all, because the presenter was keen to clarify that the innovations introduced in the format of the last episode, such as that of the studio audience, would not be solutions adopted to avoid cancellation.

