white sugarThe recent performance of futures is very eye-catching. It has risen for seven consecutive trading days, and has achieved Masukura upward for five consecutive trading days. Behind the current round of rise in sugar futures prices is the process of spot prices approaching a new anchor under the resonance of domestic and foreign fundamentals.

Resonance of internal and external favorable factors

The resonance of multiple positive factors in the internal and external fundamentals makes the short-term drive of sugar prices sufficient. From the perspective of foreign fundamentals, the crushing rhythm of India, the largest sugar producer in the northern hemisphere, remained normal as of the end of February, with a cumulative output of 22.84 million tons, an increase of 750,000 tons year-on-year. However, 20 sugar factories in Mabang closed early at the end of February. As well as the fact that another 20 sugar mills are expected to be added in March, the market will continue to reduce India’s production expectations, confirming India’s lack of stamina in reducing production expectations. In addition, although Brazil’s sugar production in the upcoming 2023/2024 production season is expected to recover to 36 million to 38 million tons, the market’s concerns about logistics cannot be proven so far, and the turnaround time of international sugar prices is expected to be delayed. The substantial upswing of the July sugar contract can’t help but make people speculate that the market is dealing with logistics issues.

From the perspective of domestic fundamentals, the recovery of consumption brought about by the increase in social and economic activities is already obvious. The market’s expectation for the recovery of the demand side is long-term and continuous, while most sugar factories in Guangxi production areas closed early The pace made the market worry about the previously estimated total production. Before the start of the crushing season, the Sugar Association expects to produce about 10.1 million tons of sugar in this production season. However, according to the current crushing rhythm in Guangxi, Guangxi’s output may be 400,000-500,000 tons less than estimated. The crushing in other production areas is normal. Under this circumstance, the final output is likely to be less than 10 million tons. The sluggish consumption in the 2021/2022 production season has led to weak unilateral drive of production reduction to market prices. The final production reduction can only be reflected in the bottoming out of the 9-1 price difference, while the 2022/2023 production season not only has lower than expected production, but also has With a better domestic consumption environment and a better international sugar price background, not only the 9-1 price spread continued to strengthen early, but also the unilateral drive of sugar prices was sufficient, and the spot quotation in production areas exceeded 6,000 yuan/ton.

Looking for an anchor when the spot strengthens

Under the dual effects of domestic and foreign fundamentals, real factors and expected factors, the spot quotations of the origin have risen for several consecutive days. On March 6, they collectively stood at the level of 6,000 yuan/ton, with an intraday increase of more than 100 yuan/ton. However, although the unexpected reduction in production in the production area and the obvious recovery of demand have a factual basis for the high probability of price increases in the later stage of stock removal, it is still unknown to what level the spot prices will go in this round of price increases. At present, a relatively obvious anchor above the spot price is the cost of imported processed sugar. If the spot price of domestic sugar production areas is compared with the cost of imported processed sugar under the premise of considering regional premiums and discounts, the past time of this production season The average cost of my country’s imported processed sugar is a good target position for spot goods, because at this price, spot goods will lose the price effect of production reduction and no longer have a price advantage. Then adding this spot position to a certain expected basis level may be the top position of this white sugar futures.

The up drive is still valid

Therefore, we mainly expect the price of white sugar to remain strong in the short term based on the following three points.First, the market has begun to deal with the logistics problems of Brazil’s new production season, and the fulfillment of logistics concerns will lead to a delay in the timing of the sugar price turnaround under the environment of increasing production.cornandsoybeanThere is a high probability that Brazilian ports will be more congested than in previous years. Second, rainfall in central and southern Brazil will also become a potential factor affecting trade flows. Excessive rainfall will delay the start of crushing, thereby delaying the entry time of Brazilian sugar and affecting the ease of trade flows. At present, this possibility cannot be ruled out . Third, the current spot quotations in domestic production areas have not yet reached the average cost of imported processed sugar in this production season, and there is still room for price increases in the context of a rebound in consumption in the later period.(Author unit: Guohai Liangshi Futures)

