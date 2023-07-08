Who and how much they will pay for Berlusconi’s legacy

Marta Fascina will pay the 100 million inherited from Silvio Berlusconi, 8 million in taxes. That is, a rate of 8% will be applied. So much less than what he would have paid in the event of winning the Superenalotto where the 2020 rate is 20%. The taxes will also be paid by his brother Paolo Berlusconi, who inherited the same amount, about 6 million in taxes, therefore, and by his friend Marcello Dell’Utri who will pay 2.4 (million) out of the 30 received.

Inheritance taxes

Apart from the never dormant controversy that in Italy inheritance taxes are too low, compared to 15% of the European average, the rates for succession in Italy are 8% for non-relatives (see Fascina and Dell’Utri) 6 percent for brothers (with a 100 thousand euro exempt quota), i.e. Paolo Berlusconi and 4% for his wife and children (with a 1 million euro exempt quota).

It is therefore obvious that in the case of Silvio Berlusconi’s inheritance, the taxes will be paid by the 5 children, even if with different shares given that it is the controlling share of Fininvest, holding company of the empire, it passed into the hands of the two eldest children PierSilvio and Marina who are at the head of Mfe (i.e. Mediaset) and Mondadori.

The heritage of the Berlusconi family

According to Forbes estimates, the assets of the Berlusconi family would amount to about 6.8 billion dollars, of which about two-thirds held through the Fininvest holding company. As for the will, Berlusconi divided it equally among the five children, two-thirds of the 61.3% stake he owned in Fininvest, whose assets include a 48% stake in the Mfe group, 53% in the Mondadori publishing house and 30% in Banca Mediolanum, in addition to the Monza Soccer.

So all the children each get an additional share of Fininvest of just over 8%, on top of what they already owned. But to ensure stability, the ex-premier left the remaining third of his stake in the holding, about 20%, to the eldest children, Marina and Pier Silvio, which adds up to that divided into equal parts and which is added to that already owned, i.e. 15.3%. The result is that now 53% of Fininvest is in the hands of the eldest children which means that they can jointly make any decision on the future of the company. The same formula was used for the rest, i.e. real estate and works of art.

Marina and Pier Silvio Berlusconi

The two eldest children will therefore have around 60% of the assets, while the three youngest will have the remaining 40%. The law provides for a 4% rate on bequests to direct descendants but the problem is the tax base. If book value were used, the collection would be poor considering that Fininvest has a net worth of 1.5 billion because not being listed, it has fewer obligations to update the values ​​of its shareholdings, some of which are at “historical cost”, such as 30% of Mediolanum, which is worth 1.8 billion on the Stock Exchange, but 116 million on the balance sheet.

However, the tax authorities consider the “actual value”, which should not differ much from that of the Stock Exchange, for listed companies. For the others, it will be necessary to see the values ​​of the real estate market of the luxurious mansions contained in the Dolcedrago holding which owns Villa San Martino in Arcore, Villa Certosa in Sardinia, Villa Grande in Rome and others valued at around half a billion.

How to pay nothing

On balance, at stock market values, the children would have to pay about 160 million, even if according to Forbes it could reach 200. In short, not much, dividing the figure by 5, considering that the family has just collected 100 million in dividends from Fininvest, even if the two eldest children will pay something more. However, Fininvest is treated differently.

In fact, given that Marina and Pier Silvio have the majority, they could pay nothing since they have unitary control, if they undertake to guarantee it for at least 5 years. An exemption wanted in 2006 by the Prodi government, which reintroduced the inheritance tax but with a derogation (also allowed with the “family agreement”) which the following year was also extended to the spouse. A rule created to prevent dynastic wars from destroying businesses. But if in EU countries the exemption translates into a discount on the taxable base, in Italy in the total cancellation of the tax, which is the only low in the vast panorama of gabelles present in Italy.