Who belongs to the middle class? | BR24

When the CDU chairman Friedrich Merz counted himself among the upper middle class, he caused a lot of astonishment, but also reaped a lot of malice. This is a fairly common phenomenon: Many people misjudge themselves, on both sides.

Sociological or economic characteristics

People who are actually at risk of poverty count themselves among the middle class, as do people who clearly belong in the “rich” category. The problem with this is that there is no clear definition of who belongs to the middle class.

It starts with the fact that the term middle class is used in different ways. Sociology tends to orientate itself towards the level of education, employment status or an occupational prestige scale. But there are huge problems of definition. For example, when it comes to educational level, all young people who have not yet finished their education are excluded. They also fall out of employment status like pensioners. For this reason, many scientists orientate themselves on economic characteristics and here in particular on income.

Middle income is not the same as average income

Most organizations or scholars focus on net household income. However, this is weighted again, depending on how many people and at what age have to live on it. Because a family of four does not need four times the income of an individual. The formula for this is internationally standardized.

It is also undisputed that one does not look at the average income, but at the middle income, the median income. On a scale of all incomes, it is right in the middle.

what is the middle

But that’s where the unity ends. Because the income range that actually describes the middle class varies greatly. The OECD, for example, puts the middle class at 75 to 150 percent of the median income. The German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) works with the range between 70 and 150 percent and the Institute of the German Economy (IW) with 80 to 200 percent of the median income.

More comprehensive studies on this topic are based on figures from the Socio-Economic Panel, a long-term comprehensive survey of the population. However, the latest data is from 2019. The median income for Germany was 2,109 euros net per person and month. This results in the following bandwidths for the middle class:

OECD: 1,582 euros to 3,164 eurosDIW: 1,476 euros to 3,164 eurosIW: 1,687 euros to 4,218 euros

These are clear differences, which means that the interpretation of the data is quite different.

Crumbling middle class or is it stable?

There are various studies looking at the state of the middle class. And their verdict varies greatly depending on which organization did the calculations. The DIW comes to the conclusion that the middle class has shrunk significantly, especially between 1996 and 2013. After that, it stabilized at a lower level.

The IW, on the other hand, sees no major changes in the middle class. She thinks they are stable. This may be due to the fact that the DIW already counts 70 percent of the median income in the middle class and this lower middle class is more prone to slipping down.

The development in Bavaria

Unfortunately, the Socio-Economic Panel does not offer any data specifically for Bavaria. For this purpose, the State Office for Statistics has its own calculation of the median income, which is based on the microcensus, i.e. the referendum, so to speak, from 2022.

This results in a median income for Bavaria of 2,114 euros per person and month. This is not too different from the income that the other institutes work with. However, there is no more in-depth study on the development of the middle class for Bavaria. That’s why we roughly skimmed it.

Bavaria has a poverty rate (those who earn less than 60 percent of the median income are relatively poor) and a wealth rate (everyone who earns more than 200 percent of the median income). If you add the two together and subtract them from the total population (100 percent), you get everyone between rich and poor, so to speak. This rate has been relatively constant over the past ten years.

Poor study situation

Considering that the middle class is the backbone of German society, the study situation is rather poor and confusing. In addition, there are few regionally different studies. It is crucial where I live and what costs I have to shoulder, whether I belong to the middle class or not.

Incidentally, current inflation has not yet been taken into account in any study; it too can change the boundaries between the different strata. And finally, income doesn’t say everything, because there are also people who have little income but a lot of wealth.