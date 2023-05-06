Home » WHO: End of global Covid health emergency declared
WHO: End of global Covid health emergency declared

The spread of Covid-19 it is no longer a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday.

“For more than a year, the pandemic has been on a downward trend, with population immunity increasing through vaccination and infection, mortality decreasing, and pressure on health systems easing,” he said. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press conference in Geneva. “This trend has allowed most countries to return to life as we knew it before Covid-19,” Tedros said. “It is therefore with great hope that I have declared Covid-19 over as a global health emergency,” he said.

