Reputation crisis

The Eurovita, Silicon Valley Bank, Credit Suisse, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank cases have again created an unexpected crisis of confidence in savers (after the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers in 2008, still alive in our memories) who invest their capital in credit institutions and insurance policies. The risks are manifold, from reputational to contagionlittle known but extremely deadly, the latter could spread like wildfire causing unspeakable damage.

The constant increase in interest rates practiced by the world‘s central banks is causing hidden losses, implicit in the bond portfolios of banks and insurance companies. Another novelty, the SEC, the US stock exchange control authority, is asking Silicon Valley Bank for explanations on the balance sheets of the last two years to understand what may have caused an imbalance in the bank’s economic accounts. The question is: what is the point of intervening after the oxen have escaped from the stable?

Board of directors and trade union councils

It is precisely on this specific topic that we want to focus our spotlights, to analyze the reasons why those who had to supervise and did not.

We are talking about boards of directors, boards of statutory auditors, auditing firms, control committees, compliance with ethical codesof the managerial figures who should report on the progress of the companies to the board of directors, such as the Cros (risk controller), the risk managers (who must work on risk policies and processes relating to the organization of companies by developing models and synoptic tables in order to ensure the effectiveness of the controls and provide research and analysis supports) and internal audit (the internal audit carries out its activity within an organization in which the operations relating to the various company activities are reviewed by the team of auditors to protect, by controlling, the managerial figures of the companies).

Who do they get their salary from?

Let us ask ourselves a question, but are the executives who carry out control tasks really independent? Who do they get their salary from? That is the question.

Is it possible to guarantee within the organizational structures of banks and insurance companies, both listed and unlisted, the separation between operating functions and control functions, as well as the independence of the latter, which must supervise the risk control systems?

These extremely professional figures, in our opinion, to be truly independent, should be hired by the supervisory authorities. And they should report to the same authorities on the risks to which the companies are exposed, confirming that they maintain all the conditions for business continuity. Not only because they, the controllers, on the basis of analyzes of short and medium-term scenarios and stress tests, evaluated on the performance of the financial markets and the real economy, should ascertain that there are no potential impacts in terms of profitability and capital adequacy.

EU regulations

In 2008 the first US bank, Bear Sterns, failed, a first crisis underestimated by the SEC, then it was the turn of Lehman which caused a global financial storm. Europe has passed extremely effective regulations, the ECB monitors listed companies with very stringent stress tests to understand if the banks are able to withstand the significant impacts deriving from the crisis of the increase in interest rates, from inflation and from the war in Ukraine. Let’s hope it’s enough.