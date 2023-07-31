“Who hastily buys unrenovated real estate buys a million dollar grave”

That means that in this case you need roughly 20 years until you get the purchase price back with the rent.

We are currently in the phase of re-entering the real estate market. The moment has come for capital investors – and after years of constantly rising prices, they can now find numerous favorable opportunities on the market, especially with existing properties. In contrast to new construction, which has often become unaffordable due to the increase in construction costs and interest rates, a decent return can be achieved with the existing building. However, it is very important to include the energy-related refurbishment in the cost calculation right from the start. Only when the general conditions – multiplier, rental yield and so on – are right should you start thinking about an investment.

Also read: The price reductions at old houses are tempting. You can find out how the renovation pays off here.

