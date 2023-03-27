With a nationwide warning strike, the EVG and Verdi unions want to paralyze large parts of public transport on Monday. picture alliance/dpa | Jens Buttner

On Monday, rail traffic in Germany will come to an almost complete standstill. The Verdi union and the railway and transport union are calling for large-scale warning strikes on trains, airports and in shipping. Motorists are also affected, as the roads are expected to be very crowded. Read here what you have to be prepared for – and how things will continue after the strike.

If you can work from home this Monday, you’re lucky. For commuters and travellers, on the other hand, it will be a strenuous day: almost all public transport has come to a standstill due to a warning strike by the Verdi and EVG unions. Long-distance and regional rail transport are affected, as are local public transport in several federal states and almost all airports.

What travelers should know and how to proceed:

To what extent is the railway affected?

The railway and transport union (EVG) is calling on a total of around 230,000 employees at around 50 railway companies to take part in industrial action. Rail traffic in Germany will therefore come to an almost complete standstill. Deutsche Bahn stops long-distance traffic. Most regional and S-Bahn trains are also canceled – regardless of which company they are traveling for.

Which traffic areas are still on strike?

Local public transport is part of Verdi’s organization. Buses, trams and subways in the federal states of Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia, Baden-Württemberg, Saxony, Lower Saxony, Rhineland-Palatinate and in large parts of Bavaria should remain in the depots on Monday.

Verdi is also striking the German airports on a large scale – according to the airport association ADV, around 380,000 business and private travelers cannot take off. At the largest airport in Frankfurt, for example, passenger traffic comes to a standstill. There are no regular flight operations at Munich Airport even on Sundays and Mondays.

Shipping is also to be restricted. For example, large ships should not be able to enter the port of Hamburg. In addition, the motorway company is affected, which is responsible for safe operation on the federal trunk roads.

What is in store for drivers?

The streets are likely to be very crowded, especially in the cities where local transport is also on strike. At first it was feared that even tunnels would have to be closed because they could no longer be monitored. The motorway company rejected this fear and referred to planned emergency service agreements.

When exactly does the strike start?

It’s supposed to start on Monday night at midnight – the walkout is supposed to last for 24 hours. EVG boss Martin Burkert expressly recommended travelers to be at their destination on time on Sunday. However, travelers should not be stranded on the open route.

What’s next the day after?

In many places, the effects of the warning strike will still be felt on Tuesday. In the long-distance traffic of Deutsche Bahn, for example, it will take some time before the ICE and IC trains are back where they are needed. The train said that train cancellations can still be expected, especially during the day. Effects are also possible at the airports on Tuesday.

Will there be more major strike days soon?

The big joint strike day is a long-planned but initially one-off action by the unions involved. With the warning strike, Verdi wants to increase the pressure on the municipalities and the federal government in time for the start of the third round of negotiations for the public sector on Monday in Potsdam. If both sides now come to an agreement in Potsdam, the EVG railway union would no longer be able to join forces with Verdi for possible further rail strikes anyway. But in view of the confrontational situation, further strikes in the public sector are far from off the table.

What is the train about?

The EVG is fighting for more money with around 50 railway companies – particularly in view: Deutsche Bahn. For the railways, the second round of negotiations will begin next week. EVG intends to meet again with Deutsche Bahn at the end of April. So there is time for more rail warning strikes.

Could it then hit the Easter traffic?

EVG boss Martin Burkert does not rule out warning strikes at Easter. Nevertheless, the union recently made it clear that it had the interests of Easter travelers in mind.

Is the joint strike day legal?

The right to form trade unions is enshrined in the Basic Law, industrial disputes are legally protected. The federal government also referred to the fundamental right to strike. Warning strikes in the public sector and on the railways are legal after the end of the peace obligation – but there is criticism that the unions are merging the two. The chief negotiator for the municipalities, Karin Welge, says: “In the end, no one can understand exactly which collective bargaining round is being struck where.”

Is the super strike day making negotiations more difficult?

In any case, the top municipal negotiator Welge is “a bit angry”, as she says. The mayor of Gelsenkirchen accuses the trade unions of acting as if no compromises are conceivable. A result should now be found in Potsdam. However, unions and employers are far apart: the unions want to get 10.5 percent more income over twelve months for the 2.5 million employees of the municipalities and the federal government because of the high inflation, at least 500 euros more. Employers do not want a minimum amount – and offer five percent more wages over 27 months.

Which scenarios are conceivable?

Verdi boss Frank Werneke has been speculating at rallies across the country for weeks about a possible temporary failure. The possible scenarios include an agreement in Potsdam, an arbitration procedure, an appointment for another round or a ballot and a forced strike.

dpa/ aha