Beppe Fiorello’s wife is called Eleonora Pratelli and she is the CEO of Suites19 as well as the mother of his two children, Anita and Nicola

Beppe Fiorello he recently made his film directorial debut with Strangeness of Love and behind the reason for his success there is also his wife Eleonora Pratelli, his partner for over 20 years. The couple met by chance on a flight to Los Angeles. Fiorello was accompanying his brother Rosario in promoting the film The Talented Mr. Ripley.

Eleonora Pratelli was born in Rimini on April 29, 1974. He began his career in the world of entertainment as a celebrity consultant for important fashion brands in 1997. In 2004 he founded the agency specializing in celebrity endorsements Suite19 Boutique Agency of which he is CEO. Although Eleonora has to deal with VIPs every day, she is very private about her private life and she does not like to show herself in public.

Eleonora Pratelli: work and family

Fiorello and Eleonora had their daughter first Anita (2003) and then Nicola (2005). In 2010 the couple got married in a Vatican church in a ceremony for a few close friends. Fiorello told Donna Moderna: “When my daughter was born I was very scared of the responsibility of raising a girl. I was afraid of becoming too jealous, because I had been jealous a lot as a boyfriend. But slowly I managed to build a relationship of complete trust. And later I also did it with the male”.

Fiorello and Eleonora lived in Spoleto and Milan before moving permanently to Rome for both of their working needs.

