Who is Kazuo Ueda, the longtime economist at the head of the Bank of Japan

Il Japan has a new governor from the Boj and his name is Kazuo Ueda. Long-time economist, trained at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (With), one of the world‘s leading research universities based in Boston, currently a professor, dean of Kyoritsu Women’s University in Tokyo and an active member of the think tank of the Boj, Ueda was called to manage a crucial economic moment for the country, grappling with a continuous growth of theinflation. Kazuo Ueda will pursue the current (extremely accommodative) monetary policy, as opposed to the “hawkish” moves of the Federal Reserve American and of European Central Bank driven by Christine Lagardeoppure no?

It should be noted that the appointment of Kazuo Ueda represents the first change of leadership since a decade after the aggressive monetary easing of Haruhiko Kuroda. The government has also appointed two officials as deputy governor of the central bank: Ryozo Himinoformer head of the Financial Services Agency e Shinichi Uchidacurrently executive director of the BOJ and head of monetary policy.

The nomination of Ueda is not yet effective: the candidates will first have to testify before the lower and upper houses of Parliament at the end of the month. To take office Kazuo Ueda must obtain the approval of both Houses. According to the Nikkei newspaper, the government initially wanted to appoint the current deputy governor of the Boj, Masayoshi Amamiyabut the deputy refused the job, stating that she was unable to review a monetary policy of which she was one of the main architects.

From MIT to the Boj, who is the new governor of the Bank of Japan Kazuo Ueda

