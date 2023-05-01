Who is Manuela, precarious in the airline sector: the 36-year-old who “hit” Meloni

Who is Manuela Pellegrino, precarious 36 year old meeting with the government

Is called Manuela Pellegrino the 36-year-old precarious worker who yesterday participated in the table between the government and the unions before the launch of the Labor decree by the CDM. It is the first time that a trade union leader brings a member to an institutional meeting with him. “The premier was impressed,” said Uil secretary Pierpaolo Bombardieri.

Pellegrino, born in Rome, she is a worker in the air transport sector, “very scared because I have no certainties”. The girl addressed Prime Minister Meloni directly: “It is humiliating to know that I have nothing. I am a number that stands there and waits”, he said.

Manuela has no job stability and complains that she cannot plan her future. “I don’t have the ability to build a family. I’ve wanted to have children for years but this instability doesn’t allow me to do anything: I’m still, I live day after day. I don’t know what awaits me tomorrow”, is the outburst.

After the meeting, as he left Palazzo Chigi, Pellegrino declared: “I didn’t get an answer, they nodded to the story of my life, my experience as a seasonal and they stay there, things will change. We don’t know when, so it could be that I’ll also be a seasonal player for other years, we’re here to wait.”

“The premier listened to her, she seemed impressed. And he replied that in recent years there have been too many degeneration in the labor market – reported Bombardieri-. After which the fringe benefits at three thousand euros, Manuela will not take them because as a precarious worker she has no children”. From the meeting “we bring home a result on the wedge, but we will make ourselves heard about everything else”, is the summary of the secretary general, who announces: “Our mobilization continues”.

The leader of the Uil explained that that of the union to the Work decree “it’s not a clear rejection. In the meantime, there are resources on the tax wedge and this is a request we made. We are worried because the response given stops in December, it is a provisional intervention. The other news is not positive: we have not received a response on the request to help with the renewal of contracts, on the tax reduction of contractual increases; we did not get answers on a series of issues that we had raised in comparisons made with the government, in the meantime on the precariousness. That’s why we brought real-life experience today.”

