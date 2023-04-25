Who is Paola Del Din, the first partisan paratrooper mentioned by Meloni

Meloni and thanksgiving to a partisan. That’s who it is

The first Melons in its open letter for the Liberation Daypublished in Corriere della Sera, wanted quote e to thank a partisanthe first female skydiver: his nom de guerre is “Renata” and played a crucial role for Italy. Paula Del Dinthis is his real name, darted after them enemy lines to carry the orders of the Resistence. “Renata” was born in Pieve di Cadore on August 22, 1923 and it is one patriot Italian. The premier said of her: “She’s there mamma e nonna of all Italians who put love for their homeland before anything else ideological opposition“.

Paola Del From she was the first female Italian military paratrooper and the only one – reports Tgcom 24 – to have completed a war launch during the Second World War. Immediately after the armistice, with his brother Renato, a former student of the Military School of Milan, he joined the resistance in Friuli Venezia Giulia in the ranks of the Osoppo Brigade. He faced numerous and risky assignments as relay and informant. After the killing of her brother by the Germans, Paola Del Din was commissioned by the Osoppo Brigade to join the allies a Firenze to deliver a message. Paola Del Din has earned a place in history as the first female Italian military paratrooper and the only one to have performed a war jump during the Second World War.

Subscribe to the newsletter

