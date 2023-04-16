Who is Sem Wensveen, eyes of ice and curves to scream: the new goddess of tennis

Who is Sem Wensveen, the tennis player who is also passionate about fashion and beauty

Class 1998originally from the Netherlands and already a promise of tennis. Nor Wensveen she approached clubs at the age of only 5, to then be completely struck by it: before turning 21 she won several victories both in singles and in doubles, conquering the hearts of the fans (both on the field and on Instagram).

The tennis player is indeed followed on Instagram (@semwensveen) with over 40,000 followers. A figure perhaps “irrelevant” for the influencer first-rate, but a great achievement for a sportswoman who has made her passion for tennis her professional life.

Subscribe to the newsletter

