Who is speaking Enria urging the banks to get out of Russia

Enria urges European banks to exit Russia

The number one in European banking supervision, Andrea Enria, returns to urge the institutions of the continent to leave the Russia. The starting point comes from the questions of some MEPs, to which Enria sent a written response.

“Since the beginning of Russia’s war in Ukraine – writes Enria -, ECB banking supervision has engaged in intense monitoring and dialogue with the few supervised institutions that have branches in Russia. While most of these institutions have maintained their Russian bank branches, we observe that they have accomplished progress in scaling their businesses“.

exit strategies

“At an aggregate level – he explained – the supervised entities reduced their exposures by 37% between the end of 2021 and the end of 2022, accelerating this reduction in the fourth quarter of last year (-25%). Most institutions have also decided not to accept new business in Russia and are staying exploring different exit strategiessuch as selling assets and closing their operations in the Russian market.”

Slow progress

“However, I have repeatedly and publicly expressed concern about the disappointingly slow progress performed by the banks in reducing the risks deriving from the operations in progress in the Russian market”, underlined Enria. Recently, ECB Banking Supervision “urged these banks to accelerate their scaling and exit strategies adopting clear roadmaps and reporting regularly to their management bodies and ECB Banking Supervision on the execution of these plans, as well as explaining delays and/or execution impediments”.

How much does Moscow weigh

The European institution by far most exposed to Russia is the Austrian one Raiffeisen International. Followed at a distance by the Hungarian Otp, Unicredit, Credit Agricole, Societe Generale, Intesa Sanpaolo and Ing.

See also  The China Securities Regulatory Commission has released 23 bailouts, focusing on supporting industries in areas severely affected by the epidemic - Xinhua English.news.cn

According to Bloomberg, European banks’ exposure to Russia in the first quarter was 45 billion euros. Of these, 20 billion they relate only to Raiffeisen. The impact of this exposure on the institution’s Cet1 is 230 basis points. For Otp, the impact on Cet1 would be 70 basis points while for Unicredit 40 basis points.

Unicredit and Intesa

As regards the Italian companies, the impact for Intesa is calculated at 25 basis points. Last November the Russian agency Interfax had written about a plan for a buyout of Banca Intesa Russia by the management, led by Antonio Fallico. But at the moment the subsidiary is still within the perimeter of the group.

Unicredit in the first phase following the invasion has looked for a buyer for the Russian subsidiary. But the negotiations, also conducted with Asian counterparts, have not led to the expected results in terms of returns.

