Home Business Who is stronger? Intel i9-13900K Full Fire Performance Comparison AMD 5950X/3990X-AMD, Intel, Benchmark, R9, i9-13900K – Fast Technology (Driver’s Media) – Technology Changes the Future
Business

Who is stronger? Intel i9-13900K Full Fire Performance Comparison AMD 5950X/3990X-AMD, Intel, Benchmark, R9, i9-13900K – Fast Technology (Driver’s Media) – Technology Changes the Future

by admin
Who is stronger? Intel i9-13900K Full Fire Performance Comparison AMD 5950X/3990X-AMD, Intel, Benchmark, R9, i9-13900K – Fast Technology (Driver’s Media) – Technology Changes the Future

Many players are very concerned about the performance of the i9-13900K, and now the benchmark software has announced the results of its retail version in advance.

The Geekbench benchmark database has just revealed the running scores of the retail version of the Core i9-13900K CPU. It can be seen that the “Raptor Lake” desktop flagship processor designed with 24C / 32T (8P+16E) can run at the highest 5.8GHz turbo frequency. Beat the 64C/128T AMD Threadripper 3990X processor and lead the 16C/32T Ryzen R9-5950X by more than 50%.

Although it retains the base frequency of 3.0 GHz / the standard turbo frequency of 5.5 GHz, it almost consistently maintains the maximum turbo frequency during the benchmark.

Who is stronger? Intel i9-13900K full fire performance comparison AMD 5950X/3990X

The test platform uses the ASRock Z690 Taichi motherboard with 32GB DDR5 memory (the frequency is unknown, but it should not be too low). In terms of multi-core performance, the i9-13900K soared to 5.8GHz, which is 47% higher than the previous generation i9-12900K of 16C/24T (8P+8E).

Who is stronger? Intel i9-13900K full fire performance comparison AMD 5950X/3990X

Who is stronger? Intel i9-13900K full fire performance comparison AMD 5950X/3990X

The i9-13900K leads the 16C/32T AMD Zen 3 Ryzen R9-5950X by 55%, even better than the 64C/128T Zen 2 Threadripper 3990X

In terms of single-threaded performance, the i9-13900K is 14% higher than the i9-12900K and 30% ahead of the Ryzen R9-5950X.

Before that, some netizens showed the spectacular sight of the i9-13900K overclocking to 6.1GHz. This is also the result of 8 large cores, and all 16 small cores are turned off, but it is said that no liquid nitrogen is used, just ordinary water cooling.

How strong is the Intel i9-13900K full speed running score? Ditch AMD Threadripper 2990X 30%

If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Fast Technology

See also  Emotions on the street with the 400 horsepower of the RS3, an Audi sports car

Responsible editor: Snowflakearticle error correction

Hashtag: Inteli9-13900K benchmark AMDR9

You may also like

“Douyin 818 Discover Good Things Festival” launched, global...

The issue reserve price has been reduced by...

CITIC Securities: It is expected that the trade...

Mate 50 takes on iPhone 14 in September!Yu...

China’s Roewe released the “Mount Everest” and “Nebulas”...

In the first quarter, my country’s payment system...

China’s trade surplus in July expanded by 90.9%...

Mate 50 takes on iPhone 14 in September!Yu...

Accelerate the construction of digital infrastructure to provide...

General Administration of Customs: The total value of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy