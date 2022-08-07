Many players are very concerned about the performance of the i9-13900K, and now the benchmark software has announced the results of its retail version in advance.

The Geekbench benchmark database has just revealed the running scores of the retail version of the Core i9-13900K CPU. It can be seen that the “Raptor Lake” desktop flagship processor designed with 24C / 32T (8P+16E) can run at the highest 5.8GHz turbo frequency. Beat the 64C/128T AMD Threadripper 3990X processor and lead the 16C/32T Ryzen R9-5950X by more than 50%.

Although it retains the base frequency of 3.0 GHz / the standard turbo frequency of 5.5 GHz, it almost consistently maintains the maximum turbo frequency during the benchmark.

The test platform uses the ASRock Z690 Taichi motherboard with 32GB DDR5 memory (the frequency is unknown, but it should not be too low). In terms of multi-core performance, the i9-13900K soared to 5.8GHz, which is 47% higher than the previous generation i9-12900K of 16C/24T (8P+8E).

The i9-13900K leads the 16C/32T AMD Zen 3 Ryzen R9-5950X by 55%, even better than the 64C/128T Zen 2 Threadripper 3990X 。

In terms of single-threaded performance, the i9-13900K is 14% higher than the i9-12900K and 30% ahead of the Ryzen R9-5950X.

Before that, some netizens showed the spectacular sight of the i9-13900K overclocking to 6.1GHz. This is also the result of 8 large cores, and all 16 small cores are turned off, but it is said that no liquid nitrogen is used, just ordinary water cooling.

