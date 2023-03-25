The first hearing before the skeptical American Congress of the CEO of TikTok, Shou Zi Chew. Some US lawmakers have threatened to ban TikTok, saying its parent company ByteDancea Chinese company headquartered in Beijing, poses a threat to national security.

Just yesterday, the CEO of TikTok, the 40-year-old Singaporean army reservist and former Goldman Sachs banker, Shou Zi Chew confronted US lawmakers, trying to reassure them that Americans’ data is safe and the Beijing government will not is able to influence what users see on TikTok.

However, a few hours before the testimony of the TikTok CEO, Beijing said it would oppose a forced sale of the app by the Chinese owners, which was requested by the Biden administration.

And this intervention aggravated the geopolitical dimensions of the hearing, thus directly involving Chew in the US-China tensions.

The congressional hearing was marked by vicious attacks on TikTok by Democrats and Republicans that lasted more than five hours underscoring growing concern about Beijing’s potential influence over the app.

In an interview from the company’s WeWork offices in Washington, Chew said he perceives Thursday’s hearing as an opportunity to explain what TikTok is trying to do and to get feedback from members of Congress, e not one last effort to save TikTok business in america.

“I see this as an opportunity to do that, not a life-and-death moment,” he said.

In the TikTok video, Chew directly appealed to American users, drawing attention to the app’s possible ban from Washington. He further stated that the app has 150 million of users in the United States, nearly half of the country’s population.

Chi é Shou Zi Chew?

Born and raised in Singapore Coming from a modest family, Shou Zi Chew spent some of his early career years working for a venture capital firm in Asia. He then quickly moved up to high-profile positions as chief financial officer of Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi at the age of just 32.

In regards to education Chew was educated in both London and London University College than in the USA, more precisely at the Harvard Business School thanks to the scholarships obtained as a result of the very high marks. And it is in the latter university where he meets his future Taiwanese-American wife, Vivian Kao with whom he has two children.

Relatively unknown as the head of one of the most famous tech companies in the world, Chew took over as CEO of TikTok in 2021 following the departure of Walt Disney alum Kevin Meyer after just 3 months at the helm of the company. high profile.

He is a native English speaker and like most Singaporeans, he is of Chinese ancestry. His father worked in construction and his mother in accounting. Chew made the leap in education at age 12, scoring high on a national exam that allowed him to attend an elite high school.

Chew was an officer in the Army during his mandatory 2 1/2 years of military service in Singapore.

The most difficult physical experience of his life, according to Chew, was the military’s five-day survival course in the jungles of Brunei. During survival training, Chew built a cabin, cooked wild yams and hiked 55 miles, reports The Wall Street Journal.

He later studied and worked in London as a banker at Goldman Sachs. His entry into the tech world was through an internship at Facebook and he also worked at the venture capital firm DST Global.

He made his entrance to ByteDance nel 2021 as CFO and then subsequently assume his current position of ceo not TikTok.