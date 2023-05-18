Home » Who is the German Claudia Buch on pole for ECB supervision
Business

Who is the German Claudia Buch on pole for ECB supervision

by admin
Who is the German Claudia Buch on pole for ECB supervision

Claudia Buch Vice President of the Bundesbank

ECB supervision, the three-way race for the prestigious seat and the strategy

The Bce from 2024 it will have a new one Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The European Central Bank yesterday launched the procedure to define the name of the ideal candidate who could take the place of the outgoing Andrea Enria. The corsa seems to be to be for the succession, but – reports Milano Finanza – there would already be a favorite. The Germania focuses strongly on the vice president of the Federal Bankwho joined the banking supervision board in April, Claudia book. Fewer chances for Irish Donnery and the Spanish Salgado. It would be the first time for the Germans in this role, in fact Germany has usually in the past always opted for the key role of chief economist to try to influence the decisions of the ECB and have a political weight important.

Read also: ECB rates, it is possible to challenge injunctions (over 40 days)

Read also: Italian banks: 6 billion profits in 3 months. Meloni evaluates tax on extra profits

ECB supervision, Germany pushes for the deputy head of the Bundesbank

Now however – continues Milan and Finance – the Federal Bank may decide to do so big voice imposing a figure of weight to the presidency of European banking supervision. Buch is an economist who since 2014 he is deputy chairman of the Bundesbank and has represented the German central bank since April this year supervisory board of the ECB, in place of Joachim Worm meal. Since Buch’s appointment to the supervisory board there has been talk of one studied move from Germany in view of the succession of Enria. Candidates can submit the application until June 23, then the presets. But with a high-sounding name like Buch’s on the table, the door seems already closed for the challengers.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Municipality of Milan, 350 thousand euros for fires...

Intel: Chip giant allegedly about to join German...

Credem: initiatives to support areas affected by bad...

Micron to Invest $3.6 Billion in Japan for...

Tax revenue: the real estate crisis tears a...

Lottomatica, bonds for 1.1 billion. Maximum yield at...

Agreement between San Marino and the United Kingdom,...

Premierato, the League sets the limits: “Ok but...

Banca Mediolanum: here is the note with which...

Enel Green Power, drought knocks out renewables: 584...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy