Who is the winner under the "anti-globalization" of TSMC's US factory?

Who is the winner under the "anti-globalization" of TSMC's US factory?

TSMC Chairman Liu Deyin (second from right) gave Biden a wafer as a gift.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), a foundry company headquartered in Taiwan, has expanded its investment in a chip factory in Phoenix, Arizona. Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden (Joe Biden) personally attended the official “installation” ceremony of the second phase of the factory building, and the Taiwan’s TSMC announced that it will reach a monthly production capacity of 20,000 5nm chips (chips) in 2024. Biden announced on the spot “the return of American manufacturing.”

This big show focusing on the industrial policies of the Biden administration was attended by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, TSMC founder Zhang Zhongmou, chairman Liu Deyin, and TSMC’s major U.S. customer Apple CEO Tim Cook, Su Zifeng, CEO of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Peter Wennink, CEO of Dutch business ASML (ASML), etc., are known as the “Technology Olympics” grand ceremony.

This major event in the technology world is also full of strong political meaning.

Among them, Zhang Zhongmou said in a speech on the same day that from the perspective of the semiconductor industry and regional political changes, globalization and free trade are “almost dead.” Zhang’s speech sparked heated discussions in the technology community. Many analysts say that after the start of the trade war between the United States and China, mutual “sanctions” have been extended to Australia and China (such as wine), Japan and South Korea (in semiconductor raw materials) and trade disputes across the Taiwan Strait. Semiconductors are the focus of this wave of sanctions. The most important thing is that it is called an indicator of the rise of “economic protectionism”. The World Trade Organization (WTO), which represents the globalization of trade, can do less and less, and its role has diminished.

